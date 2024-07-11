July 10th Alberta Crown Land Sale totals $16.3 MM

The Alberta Government brought in $16.3 MM on its July 10th Crown land sale. In total, 41,280 hectares were sold at an average price of $395/ha.

In total, there were 10 different parcels that sold for more than $1,000/ha., although none of them were particularly large (largest being 512 ha. or 2 sections). The location of those more expensive pieces of land were also spread throughout the province, as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1

The area that drew the most interest from a total amount of land purchased basis is captured in Figure 2 below. A handful of parcels, northwest, west, and southwest of the Pembina field represented ~42% of the July 10 land sale, both on an acreage basis (17,664 ha.) and on a total bonus basis ($6.8 MM).

Figure 2