Bill C-59 Aftermath: Regaining Confidence to Disclose

Part 1 of a multi-webinar series

After Bill C-59 received Royal Assent (June 2024), many companies, particularly oil and gas companies, removed sustainability and ESG content from corporate websites. Future communication is said to be dependent on additional guidance and clarity from the Competition Bureau.

The sudden absence of information has sparked diverse interpretations among the public. Some believe this is a precautionary measure as companies navigate the new legislation, while others view it as a tacit admission that previous disclosures may have been misleading. Consequently, many companies prefer to limit their disclosures rather than risk potential liability. Saying nothing should not be the default position going forward, as corporate disclosures hold significant value.

There is a viable path to achieve transparency while ensuring compliance. To address these concerns and explore solutions, GLJ and the Sustainability & Emissions Management team will be hosting a free webinar on July 24th, 2024, from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM MDT. Join us to discuss how Canadian companies can thrive under this new legislation.

Webinar Details

The webinar Bill C-59 Aftermath: Regaining Confidence to Disclose will focus on the things industry needs to know to thrive in a changing regulatory environment. This will include:

Events that led to the need for increased legislation;

Changes to sustainability reporting as a result of Bill C-59; and

Steps forward to regain confidence to disclose.

Join GLJ’s Sustainability & Emissions Management team as they discuss the importance of the Royal Assent of Bill C-59 and the impacts to sustainability reporting for your organization.

Register for this free webinar today.

Or contact GLJ at info@gljpc.com