Heavy oil discount narrows marginally

The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude versus the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed on Monday:

* WCS for August delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.40 a barrel below WTI on Monday, according to brokerage CalRock, holding steady.

* Exports of crude oil from ports along the U.S. Gulf Coast were expected to be limited after Hurricane Beryl lead to closures and limitations.

* Refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast, which run Canadian crude, and offshore platforms, which produce some medium crudes that are processed by refineries in the area, saw limited damage from the hurricane

* Global oil prices settled slightly lower on Monday as worries about demand in top importer China offset supportive U.S. economic news, OPEC+ supply restraint and ongoing Middle East tensions.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Rashmi Aich)