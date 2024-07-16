Liberal energy minister promises ban on oil furnaces for new builds as soon as 2028

OTTAWA – Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has announced an intention to ban the installation of oil furnaces in new construction as early as 2028.

The federal government’s planned phase-out of heating oil would be paired with more financial support for Canadians to purchase and install heat pumps instead.

Liberal ministers say the Canada Green Buildings Strategy released today aims to drive energy efficiency improvements while addressing affordability and emissions.

It seeks to accelerate retrofitting of existing buildings, ensure buildings are climate-resilient and use lower-carbon building materials and technology.

Wilkinson says the the pace and scale of the plan will meet Canadians where they are.

Housing Minister Sean Fraser adds that the measures will improve longevity for both new and existing buildings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.