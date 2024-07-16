New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 15 Laboratory Field Sampling Technician Roska DBO Ft.McMurray
Jul. 12 Local Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jul. 11 Lead, Financial Reporting and Asset Accounting PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 11 IRON TECHNICIAN – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jul. 10 Logistics Assistant Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 9 Electrical Superintendent Strike Group Cold Lake