New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jul. 15
|Laboratory Field Sampling Technician
|Roska DBO
|Ft.McMurray
|Jul. 12
|Local Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jul. 11
|Lead, Financial Reporting and Asset Accounting
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jul. 11
|IRON TECHNICIAN – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jul. 10
|Logistics Assistant
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 9
|Electrical Superintendent
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake