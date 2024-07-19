Canadian rig count summary – utilization rates increase as active rig count rises to 189

Canada’s active rig count came in at 189 this morning, a 24 rig increase compared to last Friday, as active rig counts continue to be volatile. Alberta rig activity increased to 135 active rigs from 110 last week. Saskatchewan’s rig count decreased from 31 to 27, while BC’s active rig count remained at 21.

The rig count increase was driven predominantly by oil targeted drilling as the number of oil rigs increased from 108 to 122 over the last week. The number of natural gas rigs also increased this week, from 52 to 59 active rigs.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 55.1%, a sharp increase due to the total number of rigs falling to 343 today.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.