Canada and Alberta Announce Major Investment to Purchase More Wildfire Equipment

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ – The wildfires across Alberta — including in the historic town of Jasper and neighbouring Jasper National Park — are affecting the lives of thousands of individuals, communities, families and businesses, as well as wildlife. The Governments of Canada and Alberta recognize that this has been an exceptionally difficult time for Jasperites, incident personnel and everyone who loves Jasper.

With another challenging wildfire season underway and wildfires increasing in frequency and in severity across Canada — impacting our health, economies, communities and wildlife — the Governments of Canada and Alberta are supporting Canadians and Albertans threatened by wildfires.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, with the Honourable Todd Loewen, Minister of Forestry and Parks, announced a joint investment of over $57 million over five years under the Government of Canada’s Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program – Equipment Fund (FMWCC). This funding is already supporting Alberta’s efforts to purchase key wildland firefighting equipment as well as hire and train key personnel to enhance provincial readiness and capacity to prepare for and respond to wildland fires. So far, Alberta has purchased aircraft parts, general wildfire equipment including pumps and hoses, and telecommunications equipment such as radios and transmitters, and has invested in better predictive services.

The funding announced today will continue to enhance fire management efforts across Alberta by procuring and upgrading specialized wildland firefighting equipment and by hiring and training personnel to increase wildland fire preparedness and response efforts, improve safety for communities and firefighters alike, and strengthen capacities and capabilities for resource exchange across Canada.

The FMWCC Equipment Fund was launched in 2022 to proactively invest in and support provincial and territorial efforts in strengthening fire management capacities and capabilities across the country. By facilitating the purchase of wildland firefighting equipment, such as fire crew trucks and personal protective equipment, the fund aims to increase capacity to respond to wildland fires.

Keeping Canadians safe and healthy is the government’s top priority. Working together with provinces, territories, Indigenous communities and international allies, the federal government continues to address and support the fight against wildfires while combating the effects of climate change, ensuring public safety and protecting homes, livelihoods and lives.

Quotes

“This summer, across Alberta, people are experiencing intense wildfires. My thoughts are with the entire community of Jasper, families, residents and business owners as the recent wildfires have left devastating marks on the townsite and surrounding national park. The federal government is urgently working to respond to these fires by providing provinces, territories and partners with the support they need to meet the needs of Canadians where and when wildfires occur. Today’s announcement with the Government of Alberta highlights our commitment to continue working with provinces and territories to mitigate and respond to wildfires through the procurement of life-saving equipment and personnel through the Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program. Through tangible and fast-flowing funding, the Government of Canada is helping firefighters respond to the current wildfire season and beyond.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“Many Albertans have been affected by wildfires this season. This funding will enhance wildfire management in our province and protect Albertans, their communities and livelihoods from the impacts of wildfire. We’re grateful to our federal partners for their support, and we will continue working to respond effectively to wildfires across our landscape.”

The Honourable Todd Loewen

Alberta’s Minister of Forestry and Parks

“As the risks of costly wildfires grow every year, we have to keep pace with increased levels of preparation. The wildfire at Jasper National Park showed us that it pays to be prepared, as the Armed Forces had all the resources needed to save the majority of the town and most of the critical infrastructure. Today’s investment in the firefighting capabilities of Alberta strengthen what has already been a very strong level of cooperation between our two governments and gives firefighters the tools they need to best protect our communities.”

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick Facts

Both Canada and Alberta are providing $28.8 million over five years through a contribution agreement under the FMWCC – Equipment Fund.

and are providing over five years through a contribution agreement under the FMWCC – Equipment Fund. The Government of Canada is working with communities and organizations affected by wildfires to better understand the unique role the federal government plays in serving these communities; to offer nationally recognized equipment to support all firefighters to be better equipped to respond to wildland fires; and to support a more sustainable approach to training, employment and all-hazards management in Indigenous communities and beyond.

is working with communities and organizations affected by wildfires to better understand the unique role the federal government plays in serving these communities; to offer nationally recognized equipment to support all firefighters to be better equipped to respond to wildland fires; and to support a more sustainable approach to training, employment and all-hazards management in Indigenous communities and beyond. Under Natural Resources Canada’s FMWCC – Equipment Fund, provinces and territories must cost-share investments with the Government of Canada for equipment, such as vehicles, mobile units, avionics upgrades (parts), hoses, pumps, enhanced communications equipment, the repair of aging equipment and training.

for equipment, such as vehicles, mobile units, avionics upgrades (parts), hoses, pumps, enhanced communications equipment, the repair of aging equipment and training. Visit Canada.ca/wildfires for a complete list of links to various federal supports for individuals impacted by wildfires.

Related products

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/01/c6542.html