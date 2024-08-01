FTI Consulting Canada Inc. Administering SISP for Long Run Exploration Ltd.

FTI Consulting Canada Inc., in its capacity as the court-appointed Monitor of Long Run Exploration Ltd. (“Long Run”) is administering a sale and investment solicitation process (“SISP”) for Long Run’s oil and natural gas assets located in Central and Northwest Alberta.

Interested parties are invited to review the SISP Materials. To receive access to the virtual data room, a signed copy of a non-disclosure agreement must be completed and returned to Cameron Browning via email at Cameron.Browning@fticonsulting.com.

Phase 1 bids must be received on or before 5:00 PM (Calgary Time) on September 5, 2024.