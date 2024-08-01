Williams to resume Louisiana natgas pipeline project, ending feud with Energy Transfer

Williams Cos got the green light to continue building its Louisiana Energy Gateway project (LEG) on Wednesday, a natural gas pipeline, after a court threw out rival company, Energy Transfer’s last bid to halt its construction.

The two companies have been in dispute over Williams’ LEG project, under construction in Texas and Louisiana, after Energy Transfer pushed back on the line for crossing its own systems.

Williams crossed the final hurdle on Wednesday, after a favorable ruling from the 30th Judicial Court of Vernon Parish, Louisiana brought an end to the crossing disputes.

“Construction can begin in earnest on the Louisiana Energy Gateway, which is expected to be in service by the second half of 2025,” a Williams spokesperson said on Thursday.

The 1.8 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) line would feed gas from the Haynesville shale field to the U.S. Gulf coast.

