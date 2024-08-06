Regulatory Compliance in Canada’s Oil & Gas Sector: An Operator’s Perspective

Canada’s oil and gas sector contributes to about 40% of the country’s methane emissions, making methane regulations an urgent opportunity and policy priority.

Recently, in accordance with Canada’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, the federal government published draft amendments supporting the country’s goal to reduce the oil and gas sector’s methane emissions 75% from 2012 levels by 2030.

As meeting methane emissions reduction targets increases in priority, it becomes imperative for operators in Canada to keep up, prepare and comply.

So, what is the best way to approach and strategize for compliance in light of new/upcoming regulation?

What are the key considerations companies should take into account when assessing new technologies amidst a rapidly changing regulatory environment?

Ahead of the Methane Mitigation Canada Summit, the team at the Industrial Decarbonization Network sat down with Jay Thanki, Systems Engineer at TC Energy, to uncover the answers to these questions and more.

Available to download and read now, Jay shares insights into regulatory compliance from an operator’s point of view, articulating his approach to regulatory compliance and reduction efforts, drawing inspiration from industries beyond the oil and gas sector.

“Nobody knows what future regulations, or the state of technology will be down the line. Instead of setting expectations based on current assumptions, I find it useful to think a little differently.

The oil and gas industry is known for lagging in new technology adoption, a fact widely recognized within the industry itself. Whereas industries like aerospace, defence, manufacturing, and automotive are extremely advanced and I’ve been learning from them because they face regulations as stringent as ours. By understanding and adapting their advanced practices, we can prepare ourselves better.

This approach ensures that we are protected regardless of how future regulations unfold.”

If you're interested in hearing more from Jay Thanki, Systems Engineer at TC Energy, catch up with him at Methane Mitigation Canada this September 30 – October 2 in Calgary, Alberta.

Jay will be taking the stage on day two of the event to participate in the panel discussion, ‘Continuous Improvement with Continuous Monitoring’, and leading the Interactive Discussion Group ‘From Measurement to Mitigation: How Do We Shift the Focus?’.

