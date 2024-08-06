Trans Mountain Pipeline interim tolls hearing scheduled for May 2025 – CER

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Tuesday said the Trans Mountain final interim tolls oral hearing related to its pipeline expansion is scheduled to start on May 14 with final argument to take place in the summer of 2025.

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX) entered partial operation in May, years behind schedule and at more than four times the original cost.

TMX has had to raise tolls to recoup some costs. The shippers are disputing the rate increase.

In April, the CER approved a request from shippers to disclose additional detailed cost and expense information.

“The Commission adjusted the timeline proposed by the parties, due to the increased volume and complexity of records that must be assessed during this proceeding,” the regulator said in a statement.

