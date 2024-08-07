Heavy oil discount tightens as US refinery restarts units

* WCS for September delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.35 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having settled at $13.60 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark on Tuesday.
* Exxon Mobil restarted select units at its 251,800 barrel-per-day refinery in Joliet, Illinois, three weeks after it lost power following a storm. Joliet is a major consumer of Canadian heavy crude.
* Global oil prices gained more than 2%, bouncing back from multi-month lows, after data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, even as worries about weak oil demand in China persisted.
(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)