August 7th Alberta Crown Land Sale totals $5.55 MM – 3 parcels west of Drayton Valley represent 72% of the total area sold

The Alberta Government brought in $5.55 MM on its August 7th Crown land sale. In total, 18,176 hectares were sold at an average price of $305/ha.

This was a small land sale with only 18,176 hectares of mineral rights that transacted.

Three parcels west of Drayton Valley (Figure 1) represented 72% of the total area sold in this land sale, and 60% of the total $ bonus. These 3 parcels of land went for an average price of $253/ha. The buyer of record was Millennium Land for all 3, with 2 different sub account numbers used.

Figure 1 – August 7 land sale results