Prairie Provident Resources Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (“Prairie Provident” or the “Company”) (TSX:PPR) announces its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s interim consolidated financial statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the second quarter are available on its website at www.ppr.ca and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Production averaged 2,045 boe/d (52% oil and liquids) in the second quarter of 2024, a 44% or 1,596 boe/d decrease from the same period in 2023, primarily due to the sale of the Evi CGU, production declines and wells requiring maintenance.

Operating expenses of $39.36/boe for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.83/boe from the same period in 2023 principally due to costs associated with workovers that commenced in May and June. The majority of the anticipated production increases from the workover program are expected to be realized in Q3.

Production Enhancements: PPR completed a total of 12 operations which included well optimization and workovers providing initial production rates of approximately 274 boe/d.

Operating netback 1 before the impact of realized gains on derivatives was $0.6 million or $3.47/boe for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $7.0 million or 92% from the same period in 2023. On a per boe basis, operating netback decreased by $19.55/boe from Q2 2023 driven by lower natural gas prices, a higher natural gas production weighting and higher operating costs from the workover program. Approximately $3.25/boe in operating costs related to the workover program.

before the impact of realized gains on derivatives was $0.6 million or $3.47/boe for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $7.0 million or 92% from the same period in 2023. On a per boe basis, operating netback decreased by $19.55/boe from Q2 2023 driven by lower natural gas prices, a higher natural gas production weighting and higher operating costs from the workover program. Approximately $3.25/boe in operating costs related to the workover program. Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $6.5 million, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million in the same period of 2023. The $2.3 million decrease in the net loss was primarily due to a 2023 impairment of the Evi CGU of $14.5 million, offset by a 2023 $6.9 million gain on valuation of financial liabilities and a $10.1 million decrease in oil and natural gas revenue primarily due to the sale of the Evi CGU.

In May 2024, the Company received additional funding of US$2.3 million through an issue of additional Second Lien Notes to its current lender, a portion of which was used for the Company’s workover program.

The Company remained active in its decommissioning program with $1.4 million spent during the first six months of 2024.

The Company has significant tax pool coverage, including approximately $329 million of non-capital losses. Note: (1) Operating netback is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined below under “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”. BASAL QUARTZ DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES The Basal Quartz/Ellerslie fairway in south central Alberta has seen a rapid increase in horizontal drilling activity by area operators in response to the success of high intensity frac completions. This has resulted in prolific oil wells with disclosed initial production rates that are substantially higher than with conventional completions, generating attractive economics. The Company’s large land position of 167,869 net acres in its Michichi core area has been internally evaluated for Basal Quartz potential. Prairie Provident is excited by the results being achieved by offsetting activity, with offset wells having disclosed initial production rates of approximately 800 boe/d. Prairie Provident has identified more than 40 Basal Quartz potential drilling opportunities targeting light/medium oil on its Michichi lands. Internal estimates forecast a payout period of approximately eight months and average estimated first year production of approximately 270 bbl/d of light/medium oil. These potential drilling opportunities are not booked locations to which any reserves have been attributed in the most recent independent evaluation of Prairie Provident’s reserves data, effective December 31, 2023, by Sproule Associates Limited. The Company’s existing proved undeveloped reserves bookings at Michichi, as reflected in the 2023 year-end evaluation, consist primarily of Banff formation oil reserves. Production from successful Basal Quartz drilling will be processed through existing Company-owned infrastructure in the Michichi area. Prairie Provident currently owns and operates two oil batteries (one with LACT connection to Inter Pipeline), two natural gas plants with a combined inlet capacity of approximately 10 MMscf/d, three field booster compressor stations, and an extensive pipeline network at Michichi. Owning and controlling key infrastructure within the Basal Quartz/Ellerslie fairway provides Prairie Provident with a competitive advantage for the future development of this play. FINANCIAL AND OPERATING SUMMARY Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($000s except per unit amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Production Volumes Crude oil and condensate (bbl/d) 993 2,292 1,244 2,279 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) 5,923 7,518 6,211 7,629 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 65 97 62 98 Total (boe/d) 2,045 3,641 2,341 3,648 % Liquids 52% 66% 56% 65% Average Realized Prices Crude oil and condensate ($/bbl) 94.21 84.40 86.13 84.59 Conventional natural gas ($/Mcf) 1.21 2.23 1.96 2.74 Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 54.61 55.24 68.50 59.25 Total ($/boe) 50.98 59.19 52.77 60.15 Operating Netback ($/boe) 1 Realized price 50.98 59.19 52.77 60.15 Royalties (8.15) (5.32) (7.95) (7.87) Operating costs (39.36) (30.85) (36.53) (33.87) Operating netback 3.47 23.02 8.29 18.41 Realized losses on derivative instruments — 0.86 (1.14) (0.47) Operating netback, after realized losses on derivative instruments 3.47 23.88 7.15 17.94



Note:

(1) Operating netback is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined below under “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, including a position in the emerging Basal Quartz trend in the Michichi area of Central Alberta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements (“forward-looking statements”) that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future performance, events or circumstances, are based upon internal assumptions, plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or suggested therein. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “budget”, “forecast”, “target”, “estimate”, “propose”, “potential”, “project”, “seek”, “continue”, “may”, “will”, “should” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or events or statements regarding an outlook.

Without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: Basal Quartz, drilling opportunities, including estimated payout periods and first year production on potential Basal Quartz wells; and the processing of production from successful Basal Quartz drilling.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of Prairie Provident which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain and depend upon the accuracy of such expectations and assumptions. Prairie Provident can give no assurance that the forward-looking statements contained herein will prove to be correct or that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based will occur or be realized. Actual results or events will differ, and the differences may be material and adverse to the Company. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: results from drilling and development activities; consistency with past operations; the quality of the reservoirs in which Prairie Provident operates and continued performance from existing wells (including with respect to production profile, decline rate and product type mix); the continued and timely development of infrastructure in areas of new production; the accuracy of the estimates of Prairie Provident’s reserves volumes; future commodity prices; future operating and other costs; future USD/ CAD exchange rates; future interest rates; continued availability of external financing and internally generated cash flow to fund Prairie Provident’s current and future plans and expenditures, with external financing on acceptable terms; the impact of competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Prairie Provident operates; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Prairie Provident to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; drilling results; the ability of the operator of the projects in which Prairie Provident has an interest in to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; field production rates and decline rates; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas reserves through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and cost of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Prairie Provident to secure adequate product transportation; the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Prairie Provident operates; and the ability of Prairie Provident to successfully market its oil and natural gas production.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance or promises of future outcomes and should not be relied upon. Such statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements including, without limitation: reduced access to external debt financing; higher interest costs or other restrictive terms of debt financing; changes in realized commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of Prairie Provident’s products; the early stage of development of some of the evaluated areas and zones; the potential for variation in the quality of the geologic formations targeted by Prairie Provident’s operations; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of Prairie Provident or by third party operators; increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of Prairie Provident’s oil and reserves volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and such other risks as may be detailed from time-to-time in Prairie Provident’s public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release and Prairie Provident’s current Annual Information Form dated April 1, 2024 as filed with Canadian securities regulators and available from the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) under Prairie Provident’s issuer profile).

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Prairie Provident assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, or otherwise, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release discloses certain financial measures that are ‘non-GAAP financial measures’ or ‘supplementary financial measures’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such measures do not have a standardized or prescribed meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Non-GAAP and other financial measures are provided as supplementary information by which readers may wish to consider the Company’s performance but should not be relied upon for comparative or investment purposes. Readers must not consider non-GAAP and other financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial results as reported under IFRS. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its nearest IFRS measure, please refer to the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of the MD&A.

This news release also includes reference to certain metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, but which do not have a standardized or prescribed meanings under the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation (COGE) Handbook or applicable law. Such metrics are similarly provided as supplementary information by which readers may wish to consider the Company’s performance but should not be relied upon for comparative or investment purposes.

The following is additional information on non-GAAP and other financial measures and oil and gas metrics used in this news release.

Operating Netback – Operating netback is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, which the Company believes is a useful measure to assist management and investors to evaluate operating performance at the oil and natural gas lease level. Operating netbacks included in this news release were determined as oil and natural gas revenues less royalties less operating costs. Operating netback may be expressed in absolute dollar terms or a per unit basis. Per unit amounts are determined by dividing the absolute value by gross working interest production. Operating netback after gains or losses on derivative instruments, adjusts the operating netback for only the realized portion of gains and losses on derivative instruments. Operating netback per boe and operating netback, after realized gains (losses) on derivatives per boe are non-GAAP financial ratios.

Oil and Gas Reader Advisories

Barrels of Oil Equivalent . The oil and natural gas industry commonly expresses production volumes and reserves on a “barrel of oil equivalent” basis (“boe”) whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil. The intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip. It does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead nor at the plant gate, which is where Prairie Provident sells its production volumes. Boe’s may therefore be a misleading measure, particularly if used in isolation. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency ratio of 6:1, utilizing a 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

Analogous Information . Information in this news release regarding initial production rates from offset wells drilled by other industry participants located in geographical proximity to the Company’s lands may constitute “analogous information” within the meaning of National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (NI 51-101). This information is derived from publicly available information sources (as at the date of this news release) that Prairie Provident believes (but cannot confirm) to be independent in nature. The Company is unable to confirm that the information was prepared by a qualified reserves evaluator or auditor within the meaning of NI 51-101, or in accordance with the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation (COGE) Handbook. Although the Company believes that this information regarding geographically proximate wells helps management understand and define reservoir characteristics of lands in which Prairie Provident has an interest, the data relied upon by the Company may be inaccurate or erroneous, may not in fact be indicative or otherwise analogous to the Company’s land holdings, and may not be representative of actual results from wells that may be drilled or completed by the Company in the future.

Potential Drilling Opportunities vs Booked Locations . This news release refers to potential drilling opportunities and booked locations. Unless otherwise indicated, references to booked locations in this news release are references to proved drilling locations or probable drilling locations, being locations to which Sproule Associated Limited (Sproule) attributed proved or probable reserves in its most recent year-end evaluation of Prairie Provident’s reserves data, effective December 31, 2023. Sproule’s year-end evaluation was in accordance with NI 51-101 and, pursuant thereto, the COGE Handbook. References in this news release to potential drilling opportunities are references to locations for which there are no attributed reserves or resources, but which the Company internally estimates can be drilled based on current land holdings, industry practice regarding well density, and internal review of geologic, geophysical, seismic, engineering, production and resource information. There is no certainty that the Company will drill any particular locations, or that drilling activity on any locations will result in additional reserves, resources or production. Locations on which Prairie Provident in fact drills wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information and other factors. There is a higher level of risk associated with locations that are potential drilling opportunities and not booked locations. Prairie Provident generally has less information about reservoir characteristics associated with locations that are potential drilling opportunities and, accordingly, there is greater uncertainty whether wells will ultimately be drilled in such locations and, if drilled, whether they will result in additional reserves, resources or production.

Type Well Information . Information contained in this news release regarding estimated payout periods and first year production on potential Basal Quartz wells is based on the Company’s internally-defined type wells. Type well information reflects Prairie Provident’s expectations and experience in relation to wells of the indicated types, including with respect to costs, production and decline rates. There is no assurance that actual well-related results (including payout periods and first year production) will be in accordance with those suggested by the type well information, or that initial production rates will be indicative of long-term well or reservoir performance or of ultimate recovery. Actual results will differ, and the difference may be material.

Initial Production Rates . This news release discloses initial production rates for certain wells as indicated. Initial production rates are not necessarily indicative of long-term well or reservoir performance or of ultimate recovery. Actual results will differ from those realized during an initial short-term production period, and the difference may be material.