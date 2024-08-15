Fuelled announces expanded energy platform and the launch of a new tool, Fuelled+, to allow equipment sellers to own the sales process and avoid commissions

CALGARY, Alberta – Fuelled, the Amazon of surplus equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of Fuelled+. Fuelled+ is another example of how Fuelled constantly invests in new technology to help clients buy, sell, and manage their energy equipment. These tools have never been more critical given the accelerating energy needs in North America due to reshoring, record travel numbers, a rebuild of housing, and growing power demands from AI and electrification. More energy of all types is required, and Fuelled is ready to help the companies involved.

The new platform provides users with the following advantages

Simple end-to-end surplus equipment management allowing users to get visibility and control of their equipment

The ability to own the sales process and pay zero commissions where sellers can now use the software Fuelled has built, without having a third party insert themselves in the process

Access buyers that regularly search for equipment on Fuelled, to find higher value buyers without users having to build up those relationships themselves

Fuelled is the industry leader in tools for managing energy equipment with over 20,000 listings promoted internally for redeployment, over 10,000 listings for sale, and over 2,500 users to create the most liquid market for complex equipment. Fuelled+ will benefit from this legacy footprint to provide clients immediate value.

“We believe that companies trying to sell their equipment shouldn’t have to use outdated tools or pay commissions just to access buyers,” said Raj Singh, CEO of Fuelled. “Fuelled+ lets us use our brand, and position in the market, to bring buyers to sellers of equipment from small to large.”

For just $2,400 annually, subscribers will be able to manage and list equipment for sale on the Fuelled.com platform:



Fuelled+ Listings on the Fuelled.com platform, clearly illustrating who is selling the equipment.



Fuelled+ Subscription Plans

You can learn more about Fuelled+ and subscribe at www.fuelled.com/plus

Fuelled+ subscribers include E&P companies, OFS companies, heavy equipment rental companies and equipment brokers/resellers who are looking to increase exposure to their inventory while retaining the sales process.

Here is a Fuelled+ listing that was recently posted:



Never Used 72kW Diesel Generator/Air Compressor/Heater Skid Combo – $50,000

The growing platform also requires a significant expansion of Fuelled as a company, including the below executive and management changes. The changes are designed to better serve a growing number of clients and are effective immediately.

Austin Fraser has been named Head of Fuelled Consignment

Ajay Singh has been named VP Sales, Logistics and Sales Enablement

Harsh Kansara has been named Operations and Supply Manager

Rhonda Fredrick has been named Accounting and Office Manager

Tolu Adesegha has been named Head of Technology for Fuelled Family of Companies

Mark Le Dain has been named Sr. Advisor to Fuelled Family of Companies

Raj Singh has been named the Head of Fuelled+ in addition to his role as CEO of the Fuelled Family of Companies

You can also learn more about the Fuelled Family of Companies at www.fuelled.com/corporate.

About Fuelled

The Fuelled Family of Companies uses technology and platforms to manage, sell and disrupt. The Calgary-based technology company operates multiple online platforms, a logistics business and a modern, data-driven appraisal business. Fuelled has been listed as one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Fuelled launched in 2013.

