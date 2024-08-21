ROK Resources files financial results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the second quarter of 2024 and provides operations update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / ROK Resources Inc. (“ ROK ” or the “ Company “) (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) has filed its interim Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
The Company executed on its previously announced post spring-break up drilling program in late Q2 2024, utilizing Funds Flow of $5.0 million towards the drilling of 4 gross (3.44 net) wells in Southeast Saskatchewan. The Company purposefully utilized Q1 2024 to deliver on: (i) debt reduction, (ii) improvement of operational efficiencies, (iii) strategic well optimizations, and (iv) advancement of the lithium project, and began its Southeast Saskatchewan development program in the second quarter.
The Company remains well positioned to continue its 2024 drilling program through year-end, with the flexibility to allocate capital across its light oil prospects in Saskatchewan. Despite operational delays due to abnormally wet weather in Q2 2024, the Company’s 2024 guidance remains relatively unchanged.
|1H 2024 Guidance
|1H 2024 Actuals
|2H 2024 Guidance
|2024 Year Guidance
|Capital Expenditures (MM)
|$
|9.50
|$
|8.00
|$
|16.00
|$
|24.00
|Exit Production (boepd) 1,2
|4,000
|3,805
|4,500
|4,500
|Funds from Operations (MM)
|$
|15.00
|$
|15.03
|$
|15.00
|$
|30.03
|Exit Adjusted Net Debt (MM)
|$
|16.50
|$
|15.10
|$
|20.00
|$
|20.00
|Average WTI (US$)
|$78/bbl
|$80/bbl
|$75/bbl
|$76.50/bbl
Notes:
- 63% liquids
- 300 boepd shut-in on June 15, 2024 at Kaybob due to AECO pricing
- 2H 2024 production guidance assumes Kaybob volumes are back on-stream before year-end
Q2 2024 HIGHLIGHTS
- Production In-line with Forecast: Production averaged 3,937 boepd (63% liquids), a YoY increase of 19.4%;
- Operating Netback Increase: Operated Netback of $17.87 per boe compared to $16.06 per boe in Q1 2024;
- Successful Frobisher Drill Program: Drilled 4 gross (3.44 net) wells with an average IP30 of 148 boepd;
- Successful Optimization Program: Continued success with casing gas compressor installations on Midale producers, resulting in average capital efficiencies of $3,850/boepd and 4-to-6 month payouts;
- Adjusted Net Debt Reduction: Adjusted Net Debt reduced from $18.7 million at the end of Q4 2023 to $15.1 million at the end Q2 2024; and
- Credit Facility Renewed: The Company maintains a $22.5 million credit facility through June 30 th, 2025.
2024 OPERATIONS UPDATE AND OUTLOOK
Year to date, the Company has successfully drilled 5 gross (4.33 net) wells in 2024, currently producing a total of 735 boepd (640 boepd net to ROK). In addition, since beginning casing gas compressor installations on existing Midale wells in Southeast Saskatchewan, the Company has added 280 boepd (IP90) to the base production levels of 15 wells. Management has identified an additional 22 locations for compressor installations over the next 18 months.
Key initiatives for 2024 remain unchanged with the Company focusing on using its current balance sheet to target strategic opportunities in core areas, improving operational efficiencies through targeted well optimizations and undertaking operational cost reduction measures. The remaining drill program aims to add Frobisher drilling inventory while proving up Midale prospects with multi-lateral drilling. The Company anticipates completing its 2024 drilling program by drilling a total of 7 to 9 gross wells in 2H 2024.
KAYBOB, ALBERTA, UPDATE
As previously mentioned, with the current softening of the North American natural gas markets, the Company has continued to shut-in 300 boepd (80% natural gas) in its Kaybob, Alberta area. The strategic shut-ins are expected for the balance of Q3 2024 with reactivation expected by year-end.
Q2 2024 FINANCIALS
|Financial
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2023
|YTD 2024
|YTD 2023
|Net income (loss)
|81,503
|(326,538
|)
|(5,530,751
|)
|(63,747
|)
|Basic ($/share)
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.00
|)
|Diluted ($/share)
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.00
|)
|Funds flow
|5,000,885
|4,955,562
|11,343,103
|14,639,438
|Basic ($/share)
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|0.07
|Diluted ($/share)
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|0.06
|Expenditures on property, plant and equipment
|5,275,862
|3,559,136
|7,094,622
|9,004,786
|Operating
|Oil and Natural Gas Sales
|21,742,281
|17,737,937
|42,673,516
|41,875,450
|Royalties
|(3,782,175
|)
|(3,788,007
|)
|(7,737,218
|)
|(8,559,392
|)
|Operating Expenses
|(11,555,289
|)
|(9,770,012
|)
|(22,279,328
|)
|(19,241,548
|)
|Operating Income
|6,404,817
|4,179,918
|12,656,970
|14,074,510
|Realized gain (loss) on commodity contracts
|(65,261
|)
|2,459,098
|860,756
|5,125,545
|Processing and other income
|647,195
|260,805
|1,509,273
|995,536
|Funds from Operations
|6,986,751
|6,899,821
|15,026,999
|20,195,591
|Average daily production
|Crude oil (bbl/d)
|2,074
|1,692
|2,140
|2,077
|NGLs (boe/d)
|411
|340
|435
|370
|Natural gas (mcf/d)
|8,715
|7,591
|9,198
|7,613
|Total (boe/d)
|3,937
|3,297
|4,107
|3,716
|Operating Netback per boe
|Oil and Natural Gas Sales
|60.68
|59.13
|57.08
|62.26
|Royalties
|(10.56
|)
|(12.63
|)
|(10.35
|)
|(12.73
|)
|Operating Expenses
|(32.25
|)
|(32.57
|)
|(29.80
|)
|(28.61
|)
|Operating Netbacks ($/boe)
|17.87
|13.93
|16.93
|20.92
|Funds from Operations ($/boe)
|19.50
|23.00
|20.10
|30.03
|Operating Income Profit Margin
|29.4
|%
|23.6
|%
|29.7
|%
|33.6
|%
|Funds from Operations Profit Margin
|32.1
|%
|38.9
|%
|35.2
|%
|48.2
|%
|Share information
|Common shares outstanding, end of period
|218,419,315
|214,873,217
|218,419,315
|214,873,217
|Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|218,419,315
|214,382,652
|218,418,831
|213,156,298
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|236,352,197
|252,620,714
|236,351,713
|261,173,477
Q2 2024 FINANCIAL SUMMARY
In Q2 2024, the Company realized average daily production volume of 3,937 boepd (63% liquids), resulting in oil and natural gas sales of $21.7 million and realized hedge loss of $0.1 million. The Company realized Funds from Operations of $7.0 million, after royalties, operating expenses, and processing and other income.
Operating costs, which include expenses incurred to operate wells, gather, treat, and transport production volumes, as well as costs to perform well and facility repairs and maintenance, were consistent with Company expectations for the quarter, averaging $32.25 per boe, with lower maintenance and workover costs for the period when compared to 2023. Operating costs are expected to average $30 per boe in 2024.
Capital expenditures in the first half of 2024 totaled $8.0 million, which included $4.4 million towards the Company’s drilling programs, $1.0 million towards well reactivations, $0.8 million towards land and seismic acquisitions, and $0.9 million towards facilities and gathering systems. Compared to the Company’s first-half 2024 capital budget of $9.5 million, lower costs were incurred due to delays associated with abnormally wet conditions in Southeast Saskatchewan.
NET DEBT
Net Debt as at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, as outlined below:
|June 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Accounts receivable
|12,439,856
|13,021,111
|Prepaids and deposits
|347,352
|364,090
|Risk management contracts
|(1,634,514
|)
|4,521,075
|Accounts payable
|(17,924,739
|)
|(17,560,130
|)
|Adjusted working capital (2)
|(6,772,045
|)
|346,146
|Credit Facility (8.4%) (1)
|9,982,332
|14,501,748
|Lease obligations (1)
|475,173
|545,851
|Less: adjusted working capital (2)
|6,772,045
|(346,146
|)
|Net debt
|17,229,550
|14,701,453
- Represents undiscounted face value of debt balances and lease obligations outstanding as of each respective date presented.
- Calculation of adjusted working capital excludes current portion of debt as presented on the statement of financial position. The mark-to-market fair value of the current portion of risk management contracts is included within adjusted working capital.
ROK uses “Net Debt” as a measure of the Company’s financial position and liquidity, however it is not intended to be viewed as an alternative to other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.
Complete reports and statements will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company website www.rokresources.ca.
About ROK
ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It has offices located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. ROK’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “ROK”.
For further information, please contact:
Cameron Taylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Bryden Wright, President and Chief Operating Officer
Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development
Lynn Chapman, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (306) 522-0011
Email: investor@rokresources.ca
Website: www.rokresources.ca
Non-IFRS Measures
The non-IFRS measures referred to above do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards (“ IFRS “) and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses this non-IFRS measurement to provide its shareholders and investors with a measurement of the Company’s financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used.
“ Operating Income ” is calculated by deducting royalties and operating expense from total sales revenue. Total sales revenue is comprised of oil and gas sales. The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an “ Operating Netback “. “ Operating Income Profit Margin ” is calculated by the Company as Operating Income as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales. “ Funds from Operations ” is calculated by adding other income and realized gains/losses on commodity contracts (“hedging”) to Operating Income.
The following table reconciles the aforementioned non-IFRS measures:
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2023
|YTD 2024
|YTD 2023
|Oil and Natural Gas Sales
|21,742,281
|17,737,937
|42,673,516
|41,875,450
|Royalties
|(3,782,175
|)
|(3,788,007
|)
|(7,737,218
|)
|(8,559,392
|)
|Operating Expenses
|(11,555,289
|)
|(9,770,012
|)
|(22,279,328
|)
|(19,241,548
|)
|Operating Income
|6,404,817
|4,179,918
|12,656,970
|14,074,510
|Realized gain (loss) on commodity contracts
|(65,261
|)
|2,459,098
|860,756
|5,125,545
|Processing and other income
|647,195
|260,805
|1,509,273
|995,536
|Funds from Operations
|6,986,751
|6,899,821
|15,026,999
|20,195,591
|Sales volume (boe)
|358,303
|300,006
|747,563
|672,576
|Per boe
|Oil and Natural Gas Sales
|60.68
|59.13
|57.08
|62.26
|Royalties
|(10.56
|)
|(12.63
|)
|(10.35
|)
|(12.73
|)
|Operating Expenses
|(32.25
|)
|(32.57
|)
|(29.80
|)
|(28.61
|)
|Operating Netback
|17.87
|13.93
|16.93
|20.92
|Funds from Operations
|19.50
|23.00
|20.10
|30.03
|Operating Income Profit Margin
|29.4
|%
|23.6
|%
|29.7
|%
|33.6
|%
|Funds from Operations Profit Margin
|32.1
|%
|38.9
|%
|35.2
|%
|48.2
|%
“ Net Debt ” includes all indebtedness of the Company, such as the Credit Facility and Lease Obligations (each as defined within the Company’s interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024), net of Adjusted Working Capital. “ Adjusted Working Capital ” is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding current portion of debt and lease liability as defined on the Company’s statement of financial position within the Company’s interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024. “ Adjusted Net Debt ” is calculated by removing the “mark-to-market fair value of the current portion of risk management contracts” and “lease obligations” (each as defined within the Company’s interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024) from Net Debt.
The following table reconciles Net Debt to Adjusted Net Debt:
|June 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Net Debt
|17,229,550
|14,701,453
|Remove: Current portion of risk management contracts
|(1,634,514
|)
|4,521,075
|Remove: Lease obligations
|(475,173
|)
|(545,851
|)
|Adjusted Net Debt
|15,119,863
|18,676,677
“ Funds Flow ” includes all cash from (used in) operating activities and is calculated before the change in non-cash working capital. “ Funds Flow Basic ($/share) ” and “ Funds Flow Diluted ($/share) ” are calculated by dividing Funds Flow by the weighted average number of basic shares and weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding, respectively, for the relevant period, as presented within the Company’s interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024. These are considered key measures of operating performance and capital management as they demonstrate the Company’s ability to generate the cash necessary to repay debt and fund capital investments. Management believes that by excluding the temporary impact of changes in non-cash operating working capital, each of these provide useful measures of ROK’s ability to generate cash that are not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital.
The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to Funds Flow:
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2023
|YTD 2024
|YTD 2023
|Cash provided by operating activities
|6,484,206
|9,366,721
|10,659,931
|14,422,676
|Change in non-cash working capital
|(1,483,321
|)
|(4,411,159
|)
|683,172
|216,762
|Funds Flow
|5,000,885
|4,955,562
|11,343,103
|14,639,438
Conversion Measures
Production volumes and reserves are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent (“ boe “) basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet (“ Mcf “) to 1 barrel of oil (“ bbl “). Although the intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants, boe’s may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In recent years, the value ratio based on the price of crude oil as compared to natural gas has been significantly higher than the energy equivalency of 6:1 and utilizing a conversion of natural gas volumes on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.
Abbreviations
|bbls/d
bopd
|barrels per day
barrels per day
|boepd
|barrels oil equivalent per day
|IP
|Initial Production
|NGLs
|Natural Gas Liquids
|Mboe
Mg/l
|Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent
Milligrams per Litre
|MMboe
|Millions of barrels of oil equivalent
|PDP
|Proved Developed Producing
|TP
|Total Proved Reserves
|TPP
|Total Proved and Probable Reserves
|WTI
CA$
US$
|West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade
Canadian dollars
U.S. dollars
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain “ forward-looking statements ” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans and the expected results thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
