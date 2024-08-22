Lycos Energy Inc. announces second quarter financial results and operations update

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 22, 2024) – Lycos Energy Inc. (TSXV: LCX) (“Lycos” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. Selected financial and operating information is outlined below and should be read with Lycos’ unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A“) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. These filings are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company’s website at www.lycosenergy.com.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, % change June 30, % change ($ in thousands, except per share) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total petroleum and natural gas sales, net of blending(1) 35,649 17,475 104% 59,541 27,762 114% Adjusted funds flow from operations(1) 18,027 7,004 157% 27,618 9,626 187% Per share – basic $ 0.34 $ 0.18 89% $ 0.52 $ 0.24 117% Per share – diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.17 94% $ 0.50 $ 0.23 117% Net income 10,245 36 28358% 8,831 21,848 (60)% Per share – basic $ 0.19 $ 0.00 21212% $ 0.17 $ 0.55 (70)% Per share – diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.00 21536% $ 0.16 $ 0.52 (69)% Capital expenditures – exploration & development 21,258 11,909 79% 40,708 23,596 73% Capital expenditures – net acquisitions & dispositions – – 0% – 50,000 (100)% Adjusted working capital (net debt)(1) (30,592 ) (10,319 ) 196% (30,592 ) (10,319 ) 196% Weighted average shares outstanding (thousands) Basic 53,104 39,769 34% 53,093 39,769 34% Diluted 55,118 41,903 32% 54,987 42,114 31% Average daily production: Crude oil (bbls/d) 4,614 2,890 60% 4,209 2,407 75% Natural gas (mcf/d) 209 110 90% 213 119 79% Total (boe/d) 4,648 2,908 60% 4,244 2,427 75% Realized prices: Crude oil ($/bbl)(2) 84.85 65.71 29% 77.60 62.09 25% Natural gas ($/mcf) 0.21 2.14 (90)% 1.16 2.47 (53)% Total ($/boe) 84.23 65.37 29% 77.01 61.70 25% Operating netback ($/boe)(1) Petroleum and natural gas revenues(2) 84.23 65.37 29% 77.01 61.70 25% Realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives (1.72 ) 0.35 (591)% (0.49 ) 0.21 (333)% Royalties (11.53 ) (9.36 ) 23% (11.11 ) (9.27 ) 20% Net operating expenses(1) (22.66 ) (24.49 ) (7)% (23.93 ) (26.50 ) (10)% Transportation expenses (1.53 ) (0.85 ) 80% (1.60 ) (0.71 ) 125% Operating netback, including financial derivatives ($/boe)(1) 46.79 31.02 51% 39.88 25.43 57% Adjusted funds flow from operations ($/boe)(1) 42.62 26.47 61% 35.75 21.91 63%

(1) See Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures

(2) Realized prices are based on revenue, net of blending expense

Q2 2024 Highlights

Production averaged 4,648 boe/d (99% crude oil) representing an increase of 60% from the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 21% from the first quarter of 2024.

Achieved record adjusted funds flow from operations (1) of $18.0 million, an increase of 157% from the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 88% from the first quarter of 2024.

of $18.0 million, an increase of 157% from the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 88% from the first quarter of 2024. Realized an operating netback, including financial derivatives (1) of $46.79 per boe, an increase of 51% from the comparable period and an increase of 49% from the previous quarter of 2024.

of $46.79 per boe, an increase of 51% from the comparable period and an increase of 49% from the previous quarter of 2024. Net operating expenses (1) were $22.66 per boe in the second quarter of 2024, representing a 7% decrease from $24.49 per boe in the comparable period of 2023 and an 11% decrease from the first quarter of 2024.

were $22.66 per boe in the second quarter of 2024, representing a 7% decrease from $24.49 per boe in the comparable period of 2023 and an 11% decrease from the first quarter of 2024. Reduced G&A expense to $2.95 per boe in the second quarter of 2024, a 35% decrease from the comparable quarter of 2023 and a 22% decrease from the first quarter of 2024.

Executed a $21.3 million capital expenditure program, drilling and completing 10.0 multi-lateral wells (9.6 net wells) and bringing on stream 11.0 wells (10.6 net wells) by the end of June 2024.

Renewed the Company’s $50.0 million revolving credit facility, with a Q2 2024 exit net debt(1) of $30.6 million, representing 0.4X net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow from operations ratio(1).

(1) See Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures

Operations Update

Lycos continued its active multi-lateral Mannville drilling program throughout Q2 2024. Drilling continued through break up as facilitated by Lycos’ pre-construction of pad sites, which allowed for no disruption due to road bans and/or spring melt.

The first wells rig released consisted of six Sparky/General Petroleum wine-rack wells in the Wildmere area, which exceeded type curve once again. Of the wells drilled in the early part of Q2 2024, one has already paid out all capital invested. Results are as follows:

Well UWI IP 30

(bbl/d) IP 60

(bbl/d) IP 90

(bbl/d) Cumulative Oil

to Date (bbl) 03/06-29-048-05W4/0 243 217 198 19,328 04/06-29-048-05W4/0 218 175 155 14,779 05/06-29-048-05W4/0 402 355 323 37,081 05/03-29-048-05W4/0 305 271 242 25,739 04/12-24-048-05W4/0 211 183 n/a 14,051 00/05-24-048-05W4/0 328 266 n/a 17,875

Following the wine-racks, two wells were drilled at the Company’s Northminster Saskatchewan property offsetting the original sweeper Fishbone. During drilling, both wells encountered a streak of extremely high permeability, and as such drilling operations were terminated prior to being able to drill the extended lengths as planned. The drilling rig was unable to achieve circulation as fluid was being lost to the formation at too high of a rate. Rates per meter drilled of the length that was completed averaged 2.47 bbl/d/100m, which would indicate rates in excess of type curve had the planned depths of 13,941 and 16,257 meters been drilled. For reference, the well offsetting this new drilling (07/12-29-050-27W3/0 drilled in Q3 2023) achieved an IP 30 of 377 bbl/d or 2.51 bbl/d/100m and has produced a cumulative volume of more than 71,000 bbl of oil to the end of Q2 2024. This represents net revenue of more than twice invested capital in less than twelve months. The Company is currently redesigning the drilling fluid schedule and additives to prevent lost circulation and will be returning to drill subsequent wells in Q4 2024 or Q1 2025.

The final two wells drilled were executed using a second rig at Frog Lake. These consisted of two gross multi-laterals (1.6 net), one in the Waseca, and a second in the General Petroleum formation. The Waseca well achieved an IP30 of 147 bbl/d as expected. The General Petroleum well encountered significant operational issues due to solids production, and, as such, has underperformed type curve at an IP30 of 59 bbl/d.

Outlook

Based on the positive results to date in 2024, Lycos will continue its’ drilling program into the second half of 2024 by drilling 10 gross (10 net) wells on lands proven up in 2023 and the first half of 2024, as well as multiple new step out tests that are anticipated to add to our current inventory. A total of four new horizons across two strike areas will be tested in the second half of 2024, which, if successful can prove up an additional 20 locations of inventory over and above what is currently identified.

The Company continues to add to its land position through Crown land purchases, as well as an active freehold leasing program, and has replaced 77% of the inventory drilled thus far in 2024.

About Lycos

Lycos is an oil-focused, exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, operating high-quality, heavy-oil, development assets in the Lloydminster, Greater Lloydminster area and Gull Lake, Saskatchewan.

Reader Advisories

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained within this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “budget”, “plan”, “endeavor”, “continue”, “estimate”, “evaluate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “monitor”, “may”, “will”, “can”, “able”, “potential”, “target”, “intend”, “consider”, “focus”, “identify”, “use”, “utilize”, “manage”, “maintain”, “remain”, “result”, “cultivate”, “could”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. Lycos believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: Lycos’ business strategy, objectives, strength and focus; anticipated capital program, drilling plans, outlook and operational results for the remainder of 2024; the performance characteristics of the Company’s oil and natural gas properties; the ability of the Company to achieve drilling success consistent with management’s expectations; expectations in respect of the Company’s wells, including anticipated benefits and results; and the source of funding for the Company’s activities.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Lycos, including expectations and assumptions concerning the business plan of Lycos; the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities; the geological characteristics of Lycos’ properties; prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company’s products; the availability and performance of drilling rigs, facilities, pipelines and other oilfield services; the timing of past operations and activities in the planned areas of focus; the drilling, completion and tie-in of wells being completed as planned; the performance of new and existing wells; the application of existing drilling and fracturing techniques; prevailing weather and break-up conditions; royalty regimes and exchange rates; the application of regulatory and licensing requirements; the continued availability of capital and skilled personnel; the ability to maintain or grow its credit facility; the accuracy of Lycos’ geological interpretation of its drilling and land opportunities, including the ability of seismic activity to enhance such interpretation; and Lycos’ ability to execute its plans and strategies.

Although Lycos believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Lycos can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: unforeseen difficulties in integrating recently acquired assets into Lycos’ operations; incorrect assessments of the value of benefits to be obtained from acquisitions and exploration and development programs; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad; wars (including Russia’s military actions in Ukraine and the Israel-Palestinian conflict); hostilities; civil insurrections; foreign exchange or interest rates; increased operating and capital costs due to inflationary pressures (actual and anticipated); volatility in the stock market and financial system; access to water; the possibility that government policies or laws may change (including greenhouse gas emission reduction requirements and other decarbonization or social policies and including uncertainty with respect to the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada));impacts of pandemics; the retention of key management and employees; risks with respect to unplanned third-party pipeline outages, including in respect of safety, asset integrity and shutting in production. Ongoing military actions between Russia and Ukraine have the potential to threaten the supply of oil and gas from the region. The long-term impacts of the actions between these nations remains uncertain. Please refer to the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the MD&A for additional risk factors relating to Lycos, which can be accessed either on the Company’s website at www.lycosenergy.com or under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Lycos undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Future Oriented Financial Information

This press release contains future oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI“) about Lycos’ prospective results of operations and production, organic growth and acquisitions, operating costs, 2024 outlook, including exploration, development and acquisition expenditures in 2024 and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Lycos’ proposed business activities in the remainder of 2024. Lycos and its management believe that FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management’s knowledge and opinion, the Company’s expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future activities or results. Lycos disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Changes in forecast commodity prices, differences in the timing of capital expenditures, and variances in average production estimates can have a significant impact on the key performance measures included in Lycos’ guidance. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information

Unit Cost Calculation. The term barrels of oil equivalent (“boe“) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in the report are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Product Types. Throughout this press release, “crude oil” or “oil” refers to heavy crude oil product types as defined by National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101“).

Short Term Results. References in this press release to peak rates, initial production rates, IP30, IP60, IP90 and other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production of Lycos.

Type Curves. This press release contains references to type well production and economics, which are derived, at least in part, from available information respecting the well economics of other companies and, as such, there is no guarantee that Lycos will achieve the stated or similar results per well. Type curve disclosure referenced herein represents volumes expected to be recovered from wells. The type curves represent what management thinks an average well will achieve, based on methodology that is analogous to wells with similar geological features. Individual wells may be higher or lower but over a larger number of wells, management expects the average to come out to the type curve. Over time, type curves can and will change based on achieving more production history on older wells or more recent completion information on newer wells. Additional information regarding the Company’s forecast type curves will be available in the corporate presentation to be filed on the Company’s website at www.lycosenergy.com concurrent with the Company’s financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2024.

Drilling Locations. This press release discloses multi-lateral drilling locations in two categories: (i) booked locations and (ii) unbooked locations. Booked locations identified in this press release are derived from an evaluation prepared by Sproule Associates Limited, the Company’s independent qualified reserve evaluator, in accordance with NI 51-101 and the most recent publication of the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluations Handbook, as of December 31, 2023 (the “Reserves Report“) and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on the Company’s assumptions as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources. Of the approximately 10 (10 net) drilling locations identified herein 6 (6 net) are proved locations, 0 (0 net) are probable locations and 4 (4 net) are unbooked locations. Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of Company’s multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that the Company will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations considered for future development will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been derisked by the drilling of existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures

This press release includes various specified financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios, capital management measures and capital management ratios as further described herein. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS“) and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies.

“ Adjusted Working Capital (Net Debt) (capital management measure)” is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding the current portion of decommissioning liabilities and financial derivative receivable and liabilities. Adjusted working capital (Net Debt) is a capital management measure which management uses to assess the Company’s liquidity. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of Adjusted Working Capital (Net Debt) to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS.

(capital management measure)” is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding the current portion of decommissioning liabilities and financial derivative receivable and liabilities. Adjusted working capital (Net Debt) is a capital management measure which management uses to assess the Company’s liquidity. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of Adjusted Working Capital (Net Debt) to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS. “ Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations (capital management measure)” is funds flow is calculated by taking cash flow from operating activities and adding back changes in non-cash working capital. Adjusted funds flow is further calculated by adding back decommissioning costs incurred and transaction costs. Management considers Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations to be a key measure to assess the performance of the Company’s oil and gas properties and the Company’s ability to fund future capital investment. Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations is an indicator of operating performance as it varies in response to production levels and management of costs. Changes in non-cash working capital, decommissioning costs incurred and transaction costs vary from period to period and management believes that excluding the impact of these provides a useful measure of Lycos’ ability to generate the funds necessary to manage the capital needs of the Company. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS.

(capital management measure)” is funds flow is calculated by taking cash flow from operating activities and adding back changes in non-cash working capital. Adjusted funds flow is further calculated by adding back decommissioning costs incurred and transaction costs. Management considers Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations to be a key measure to assess the performance of the Company’s oil and gas properties and the Company’s ability to fund future capital investment. Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations is an indicator of operating performance as it varies in response to production levels and management of costs. Changes in non-cash working capital, decommissioning costs incurred and transaction costs vary from period to period and management believes that excluding the impact of these provides a useful measure of Lycos’ ability to generate the funds necessary to manage the capital needs of the Company. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS. “Net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations ratio (capital management ratio)” is calculated as net debt divided by adjusted funds flow from operations for the applicable period. Lycos utilizes net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations to measure the Company’s overall debt position and to measure the strength of the Company’s balance sheet Lycos monitors this capital management ratio and uses this as a key measure in making decisions regarding financing, capital expenditures and shareholder returns.

(capital management ratio)” is calculated as net debt divided by adjusted funds flow from operations for the applicable period. Lycos utilizes net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations to measure the Company’s overall debt position and to measure the strength of the Company’s balance sheet Lycos monitors this capital management ratio and uses this as a key measure in making decisions regarding financing, capital expenditures and shareholder returns. “ Net Operating Expenses (non-IFRS financial measure)” is operating expenses, less processing income primarily generated by third party volumes at processing facilities where the Company has an ownership interest. The Company’s principal business is not that of a midstream entity whose activities are dedicated to earning processing and other infrastructure payments. Where the Company has excess capacity at its facilities, it will look to process third party volumes as a means to reduce the cost of operating/owning the facility.

(non-IFRS financial measure)” is operating expenses, less processing income primarily generated by third party volumes at processing facilities where the Company has an ownership interest. The Company’s principal business is not that of a midstream entity whose activities are dedicated to earning processing and other infrastructure payments. Where the Company has excess capacity at its facilities, it will look to process third party volumes as a means to reduce the cost of operating/owning the facility. “ Operating Netback (non-IFRS financial measure)” is petroleum and natural gas revenues, less royalties, less net operating costs and transportation expenses, excluding the effects of financial derivatives. These metrics can also be calculated on a per boe basis, which results in them being considered a non-IFRS financial ratio. Management considers operating netback an important measure to evaluate Lycos’ operational performance, as it demonstrates field level profitability relative to current commodity prices. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of operating netback per boe to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS. Operating netback, including financial derivatives is defined as operating netback plus realized gains or losses on financial derivatives.

(non-IFRS financial measure)” is petroleum and natural gas revenues, less royalties, less net operating costs and transportation expenses, excluding the effects of financial derivatives. These metrics can also be calculated on a per boe basis, which results in them being considered a non-IFRS financial ratio. Management considers operating netback an important measure to evaluate Lycos’ operational performance, as it demonstrates field level profitability relative to current commodity prices. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of operating netback per boe to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS. Operating netback, including financial derivatives is defined as operating netback plus realized gains or losses on financial derivatives. “Total Petroleum and Natural Gas Sales, Net of Blending (non-IFRS financial measure)” is total petroleum and natural gas sales, net of blending expense to compare realized pricing to benchmark pricing. This is calculated by deducting the Company’s blending expense from petroleum and natural gas sales. Blending expense is recorded within blending and transportation expense in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of Total Petroleum and Natural Gas Sales, Net of Blending, to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS.

Please refer to the MD&A for additional information relating to specified financial measures including non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios and capital management measures. The MD&A can be accessed either on the Company’s website or under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Abbreviations

bbl barrels of oil bbl/d barrels of oil per day bbl/m barrels of oil per meter boe barrels of oil equivalent boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day Mbbl thousand barrels of oil equivalent Mcf thousand cubic feet m meters Q1 first financial quarter (January 1 – March 31) Q2 second financial quarter (April 1 – June 30) Q3 third financial quarter (July 1 – September 30) Q4 fourth financial quarter (October 1 – December 31)

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

