Rongsheng Petchem buys its first Canadian Kearl Lake crude from Exxon, sources say

Chinese refiner Rongsheng Petrochemical has bought 1.65 million barrels of Canadian crude oil to be exported from the Trans-Mountain pipeline for delivery in November, including its first cargo of Kearl Lake crude, trade sources said on Friday.

The mega refiner has become a regular buyer of the heavy sour Canadian crude since the newly expanded Trans-Mountain pipeline started operations in May.

The rare 550,000-barrel cargo of heavy sour Kearl Lake crude was sold by Exxon Mobil Corp, the sources said. One of them added that the cargo was sold at a discount between $5.50 and $6 a barrel to ICE Brent.

Rongsheng Petrochemical also bought two 550,000-barrel cargoes of Canadian Access Western Blend (AWB) crude from Totsa, the trading arm of TotalEnergies, at discounts of $5-$6 a barrel to ICE Brent, the sources said.

Kearl Lake crude has an API gravity of 19.5 and contains 4.1% sulphur. It is also a highly acidic grade, similar to AWB.

Companies typically do not comment on their deals.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)