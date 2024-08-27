Maximize the Impact of Mandatory Environmental Spend: A Strategic Approach

The Rethink: What’s Possible with Advanced Environmental Material Science (EMS) Technology

For decades, the energy and environmental industry has relied on traditional environmental sampling methods that require equipment and personnel to revisit sites repeatedly to try to understand subsurface conditions . The time and spend is costly, while leaving companies with little confidence in the assessment and without clear next steps for contamination management.

In contrast, Environmental Material Science (EMS) technology offers results in 3 to 6 months, providing clarity on risk, liability, plume stability and if natural hydrocarbon depletion is occurring allowing you to avoid expensive remediation costs. EMS’ Technology opens up a whole new strategy in how industry is approaching contaminated sites.

The Focus on Abandonment

Traditionally, environmental spend in the oil and gas industry has been heavily focused on abandonment. However, EMS Technology allows for a shift in approach to:

Simultaneously speed up the timelines for the assessment process;

Reduce overall spend;

Determine risk and liability;

Prioritize ARO spend more strategically; and

Quickly move more contaminated sites to closure.

A Key Strategic Question:

If you knew you could get more sites to closure for under $100K, would you make that shift in how you spend?

Reducing Timelines to Closure

Our case studies over the past 5 years have shown that by integrating EMS’ Technology, timelines to closure for contaminated sites are reduced from decades to just 2 to 5 years. This accelerated process not only saves money versus traditional methods, but also provides meaningful results in minimizing long term environmental impacts such as liability and risk.

Applications Where Our Proven Technology Makes a Difference

Mitigate Risk with Water Sensors: Ensure your risk is mitigated by deploying sensors in existing monitoring wells to continuously monitor contaminant concentrations. This proactive approach provides trend data in real-time on your desktop enabling swift action to address any issues. Advance Site Closures: Move contaminated sites along the pathway to closure rather than facing decades of mounting environmental spend. Our technology streamlines the environmental assessment process by offering data insights that make it faster and more efficient. Enhancing Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) Benefits: Reduce the need for frequent field visits, minimize the kilometers driven, and decrease the presence of heavy equipment and personnel onsite. These benefits not only reduce safety and environmental impact but also further reduce costs. Maximizing In-Situ Remediation Spend and Effectiveness: Our technology monitors continuously to ensure that in-situ remediation efforts are optimized, providing the most effective results for your investment.

Portfolio Management Strategy

Whether as an energy corporation or a consultant, adopting a more strategic portfolio management approach allows you to make a more significant impact with your mandatory environmental spend.

Prioritize Investments: Focus your budget on technology that offers a higher return on investment in terms of risk mitigation and move sites to closure.

Focus your budget on technology that offers a higher return on investment in terms of risk mitigation and move sites to closure. Optimize Resources: Allocate spend to closing sites faster and more efficiently than with traditional sampling.

Allocate spend to closing sites faster and more efficiently than with traditional sampling. Track Performance: Use advanced data analytics to monitor the trends that impact your sites, including performance of remediation efforts and adjust strategies as needed to maximize effectiveness.

About Environmental Material Science (EMS)

At EMS, our team of tenured scientists and data experts specialize in providing cutting-edge environmental technology solutions tailored to the needs of the oil and gas industry. Our goal is to help you achieve faster, more cost-effective site closures while ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and enhancing overall EHS performance.

To explore how EMS Technology can transform your environmental management strategy

