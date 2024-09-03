ConocoPhillips appoints Nelda J. Connors to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced that its board of directors has elected Ms. Nelda J. Connors to serve as a board member.

Ms. Connors has more than 25 years of experience in the industrial and manufacturing industries. In 2011, she founded Pine Grove Holdings, LLC, where she currently serves as chair and chief executive officer, overseeing investments in small- and mid-sized businesses with a high engineering component. Prior to founding Pine Grove Holdings, Ms. Connors served as president and chief executive officer of Atkore International Group, Inc., from 2008 to 2010 while Atkore was a division of Tyco International, and from 2010 to 2011 following Atkore’s spin-off as a separate, privately held entity. Ms. Connors has also held various managerial positions for Eaton Corporation, a diversified industrial manufacturer, and various executive and managerial roles in the automotive industry.

“It is an honor to welcome Nelda to the ConocoPhillips board of directors,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. “Nelda is a proven leader who brings valuable expertise in operational excellence and corporate finance. Her contributions will help advance all aspects of our Triple Mandate to meet energy transition pathway demand, generate competitive returns on and of capital, and progress toward our net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions ambition.”

Ms. Connors currently serves on the boards of Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc, Otis Worldwide Corporation and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Ms. Connors will serve on the Audit and Finance Committee and Public Policy and Sustainability Committee of the ConocoPhillips board.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is one of the world’s leading exploration and production companies based on both production and reserves, with a globally diversified asset portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 13 countries, $96 billion of total assets, and approximately 10,200 employees at June 30, 2024. Production averaged 1,923 MBOED for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and proved reserves were 6.8 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2023. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com.

