One Month to Go: Join the oil and gas industry at Methane Mitigation Canada!

To ensure we work towards a more sustainable future and meet the ever-evolving regulatory targets to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas industry, the sector must welcome collaboration and innovation with industry peers.

This year’s Methane Mitigation Canada Summit provides the perfect setting to exchange experiences and develop the all-important relationships needed to meet emissions reduction targets, ultimately leaving attendees with the essential knowledge needed to seamlessly integrate improved methane management practices within their operations.

Taking place at Hotel Arts, Calgary, from September 30 – October 2, 2024, this year’s agenda features peer-led interactive discussion groups, dedicated tracks for a personalized conference experience, pre-conference workshops, networking time, pioneering solutions, and keynote case studies, from industry leading experts, such as:



Get a front row seat as experts from Gibson Energy, Alberta Innovates, NGIF Accelerator, and more discuss how to design a business case for methane mitigation technology.

Unlock best practice for constructing a methane abatement strategy for your operations in our dedicated panel discussion, led by Cenovus Energy, TC Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Birchcliff Energy.

Establish the ‘gold standard’ of reporting through Alberta Energy Regulator, ConocoPhillips, and ATCO, as representatives address Canada’s lack of measurement-based reporting requirements and conduct a comparison of provincial reporting frameworks.

And much more!

