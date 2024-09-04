Peyto CEO highlights strategic importance of acquired Edson Gas Plant in monthly report

Peyto Exploration & Development’s President & CEO Jean-Paul Lachance has continued a long standing tradition of monthly Peyto CEO reports highlighting interesting and important parts of Peyto’s business.

In this month’s report, Jean-Paul Lachance highlights one of the important aspects of its Repsol acquisition, in addition to the drilling upside, was the vast amount of infrastructure that was acquired, including the Edson Gas Plant. Since closing the acquisition, he indicates that Peyto has increased its working interest in the Edson Gas Plant from 61% to 83%.

To read the full monthly report from Peyto CEO Jean-Paul Lachance, click here.

To jump to Peyto’s production & financial charts on BOE Intel, click here. An example of one of the many BOE Intel charts is provided below, highlighting the low cost structure of Peyto’s business.