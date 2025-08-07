InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Closing of Delek Group Ltd.'s Acquisition of InPlay Common Shares

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ – InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company“) announces that Delek Group Ltd. (“Delek“) has closed the previously announced acquisition of all 9,139,784 common shares in the capital of InPlay previously held by Obsidian Energy Ltd. (“Obsidian“) (the “Transaction“). Further details regarding the Transaction can be found in InPlay’s press release dated August 4, 2025.

In connection with closing of the Transaction, InPlay has appointed Ehud (Udi) Erez and Tamir Polikar to the Board of Directors of InPlay (the “Board“). Mr. Erez has served as the Chairman of the board of Delek since 2020 and has over 30 years of experience in the energy and real estate sectors. Mr. Polikar has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Delek since 2020 and has over 30 years of experience in the energy and real estate sectors.

InPlay also announces that with in connection with closing of the Transaction, Stephen Loukas and Peter Scott have stepped down from the Board. InPlay management and Board would like to thank Mr. Loukas and Mr. Scott for their contribution to InPlay’s Board and wish them, and Obsidian, continued success.

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a growth-oriented, sustainable oil and gas producer focused on long-term value creation for its shareholders. The Company’s operations are centered in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, where InPlay holds a diverse portfolio of oil and natural gas assets. InPlay is committed to delivering strong per-share growth, maintaining a disciplined approach to capital investment, and providing consistent returns to shareholders.

About Delek Group

Delek is an independent E&P and the pioneering visionary behind the development of the East Med. With major finds in the Levant Basin, including Leviathan (21.4 TCF) and Tamar (11.2 TCF no longer owned by Delek) and others, Delek is leading the region’s development into a major natural gas export hub. In addition, Delek has significant presence s in the North Sea, with its subsidiary, Ithaca Energy (LSE: ITH). Delek is one of Israel’s largest and most prominent companies with a consistent track record of growth. Its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: DLEKG) and are part of the TA 35 Index.

