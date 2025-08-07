Ontario seeks proposals for feasibility study on cross-Canada energy corridor

The Ontario government on Thursday issued a request for proposals for a feasibility study to explore the best way to establish a new economic and energy corridor in the state.

The proposed corridor includes new Alberta-to-Ontario pipelines, which would transport Western Canadian oil and gas to refineries in southern Ontario and to tidewater ports such as a new deep-sea port on the coast of James Bay.

The study will also assess the feasibility of port developments on James Bay, Hudson Bay and the Great Lakes, along with a potential refinery along the pipeline route.

The energy corridor follows a recent memorandum of understanding between Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan to collaborate on protecting Canadian workers, expanding energy and trade infrastructure, and advancing nuclear development to meet rising demand.

“In the face of unprecedented tariffs from the United States and increasing geopolitical instability, Canadians must work together across governments to build the energy and trade infrastructure we need to unlock new markets domestically and protect jobs,” said Kinga Surma, Ontario’s minister of infrastructure.

