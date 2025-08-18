Gas demand at two of the top US LNG plants declines 

Two of the United States’ largest liquefied natural gas export plants recorded major declines in demand for natural gas on Monday, suggesting parts of their facilities might be down, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Cheniere’s Sabine Pass export facility in Texas, which utilizes up to 4.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, was down to 3.7 bcf, and Sempra’s Cameron LNG plant in Louisiana, which processes 2 bcfd, was down to 1.3 bcf, according to LSEG data.

Cheniere declined to comment, while Sempra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sabine Pass is the United States’ largest LNG plant and Cameron the fourth largest. Together they have helped keep the U.S. as the world’s largest LNG exporter since 2023.

Monday’s drop in consumption from those two facilities pulled the day’s demand down to 14.7 bcf, the lowest level in two months, according to LSEG data.

U.S. natural gas futures fell about 1% on Monday morning, with front-month gas futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange falling 2 cents to $2.90 per million British thermal units.

