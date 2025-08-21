ConocoPhillips further expands LNG business with additional Gulf Coast offtake agreement

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced it has signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) to purchase 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project under development by Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), in Jefferson County, Texas.

Under the agreement, ConocoPhillips will offtake LNG over a 20-year term on a free-on-board basis, supporting the company’s ability to reliably deliver natural gas to customers in key global markets.

“ConocoPhillips is pleased to extend our partnership with Sempra Infrastructure to Port Arthur LNG Phase 2, where we will be a major offtaker,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips. “This SPA advances our global LNG portfolio strategy as we build a flexible and reliable LNG supply network to meet growing energy demand.”

“The role of U.S. LNG in meeting the energy security needs of America’s allies continues to grow,” said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. “That is why we are excited to extend our partnership with ConocoPhillips to expand the Port Arthur LNG facility. This next phase reflects both companies’ shared view of the opportunity to connect American producers of natural gas with growing markets overseas, while also driving economic growth and job creation here at home.”

In July 2022, ConocoPhillips signed a 20-year agreement for 5 MTPA of LNG offtake and executed an agreement to purchase 30% equity stake in Phase 1 of Port Arthur LNG, which is expected to start up in 2027. Although final investment decision is pending for Phase 2, the company’s participation in that project will be offtake only.

— # # # —

About ConocoPhillips

As a leading global exploration and production company, ConocoPhillips is uniquely equipped to deliver reliable, responsibly produced oil and gas. Our deep, durable and diverse portfolio is built to meet growing global energy demands. Together with our high-performing operations and continuously advancing technology, we are well positioned to deliver strong, consistent financial results, now and for decades to come. Visit us at www.conocophillips.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE “SAFE HARBOR” PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, budgets, projected revenues, costs and plans, objectives of management for future operations, the anticipated benefits of our acquisition of Marathon Oil Corporation (Marathon Oil), the anticipated impact of our acquisition of Marathon Oil on the combined company’s business and future financial and operating results and the expected amount and timing of synergies from our acquisition of Marathon Oil and other aspects of our operations or operating results. Words and phrases such as “ambition,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “effort,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and other similar words can be used to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from what is presented include, but are not limited to, the following: effects of volatile commodity prices, including prolonged periods of low commodity prices, which may adversely impact our operating results and our ability to execute on our strategy and could result in recognition of impairment charges on our long-lived assets, leaseholds and nonconsolidated equity investments; global and regional changes in the demand, supply, prices, differentials or other market conditions affecting oil and gas, including changes as a result of any ongoing military conflict and the global response to such conflict, security threats on facilities and infrastructure, global health crises, the imposition or lifting of crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by OPEC and other producing countries or the resulting company or third-party actions in response to such changes; the potential for insufficient liquidity or other factors, such as those described herein, that could impact our ability to repurchase shares and declare and pay dividends, whether fixed or variable; potential failures or delays in achieving expected reserve or production levels from existing and future oil and gas developments, including due to operating hazards, drilling risks and the inherent uncertainties in predicting reserves and reservoir performance; reductions in our reserve replacement rates, whether as a result of significant declines in commodity prices or otherwise; unsuccessful exploratory drilling activities or the inability to obtain access to exploratory acreage; failure to progress or complete announced and future development plans related to constructing, modifying or operating E&P and LNG facilities, or unexpected changes in costs, inflationary pressures or technical equipment related to such plans; significant operational or investment changes imposed by legislative and regulatory initiatives and international agreements addressing environmental concerns, including initiatives addressing the impact of global climate change, such as limiting or reducing GHG emissions, regulations concerning hydraulic fracturing, methane emissions, flaring or water disposal and prohibitions on commodity exports; broader societal attention to and efforts to address climate change may cause substantial investment in and increased adoption of competing or alternative energy sources; risks, uncertainties and high costs that may prevent us from successfully executing on our Climate Risk Strategy; lack or inadequacy of, or disruptions in, reliable transportation for our crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, LNG and NGLs; inability to timely obtain or maintain permits, including those necessary for construction, drilling and/or development, or inability to make capital expenditures required to maintain compliance with any necessary permits or applicable laws or regulations; potential disruption or interruption of our operations and any resulting consequences due to accidents, extraordinary weather events, supply chain disruptions, civil unrest, political events, war, terrorism, cybersecurity threats or information technology failures, constraints or disruptions; liability for remedial actions, including removal and reclamation obligations, under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; liability resulting from pending or future litigation or our failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations; general domestic and international economic, political and diplomatic developments, including deterioration of international trade relationships, the imposition of trade restrictions or tariffs relating to commodities and material or products (such as aluminum and steel) used in the operation of our business, expropriation of assets, changes in governmental policies relating to commodity pricing, including the imposition of price caps, sanctions or other adverse regulations or taxation policies; competition and consolidation in the oil and gas E&P industry, including competition for sources of supply, services, personnel and equipment; any limitations on our access to capital or increase in our cost of capital or insurance, including as a result of illiquidity, changes or uncertainty in domestic or international financial markets, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations or investment sentiment; challenges or delays to our execution of, or successful implementation of the acquisition of Marathon Oil or any future asset dispositions or acquisitions we elect to pursue; potential disruption of our operations, including the diversion of management time and attention; our inability to realize anticipated cost savings or capital expenditure reductions; difficulties integrating acquired businesses and technologies; or other unanticipated changes; our inability to deploy the net proceeds from any asset dispositions that are pending or that we elect to undertake in the future in the manner and timeframe we anticipate, if at all; the operation, financing and management of risks of our joint ventures; the ability of our customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to us, including our ability to collect payments when due from the government of Venezuela or PDVSA; uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting our business generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless legally required, ConocoPhillips expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Dennis Nuss (media)

281-293-1149

dennis.nuss@conocophillips.com

Investor Relations

281-293-5000

investor.relations@conocophillips.com