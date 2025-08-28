Venezuela tensions rise as US warships arrive in Southern Caribbean

On Thursday, the White House said Trump was ready to use “every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country.”
“Many Caribbean nations and many nations in the region have applauded the administration’s counter drug operations and efforts,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.
The Trump administration designated Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and other drug gangs, as well as the Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua, as global terrorist organizations in February. Part of that buildup is the USS San Antonio, USS Iwo Jima, and USS Fort Lauderdale. The ships are carrying 4,500 service members, including 2,200 Marines, sources have told Reuters.
The U.S. military has also been flying P-8 spy planes in the region to gather intelligence, officials have said, though they have operated in international waters.
“Our diplomacy isn’t the diplomacy of cannons, of threats, because the world cannot be the world of 100 years ago,” said Maduro, whose government said last week it would send 15,000 troops to states along its western border with Colombia to combat drug trafficking groups.
Maduro has also called for civil defense groups to train each Friday and Saturday.
Maduro’s government regularly accuses the opposition and foreigners of conspiring with U.S. entities such as the CIA to harm Venezuela, accusations the opposition and the U.S. have always denied. It characterizes sanctions as “economic war.”
