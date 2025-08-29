Venture Global may soon produce LNG from all blocks at Plaquemines, filings show

Venture Global could soon be producing liquefied natural gas from all blocks at its 27.2 million metric tons per annum Plaquemines facility, regulatory filings show.

The company received permission on Friday to introduce nitrogen at Block 15, a precursory step toward natural gas production, according to an order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The regulator’s move followed a Wednesday authorization to introduce natural gas at Block 18.

The Louisiana complex has 18 blocks, each comprising two plants that are also called trains. It had initially skipped starting up at Block 15 after receiving permission to begin output at the remainder of the facility, according to regulatory filings.

Plaquemines is the second-largest LNG plant in the U.S., after Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass.

Commissioning is expected to continue in phases for the next two years, with Venture Global likely earning higher liquefaction fees from the sale of early cargoes on the spot market before having to supply long-term customers including Exxon, Shell and Orlen, according to the company.

Venture Global did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Since it began producing LNG at the end of December last year, Plaquemines has increased output every month and is a major reason the U.S. has been able to export the superchilled gas at record levels in 2025, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

On Friday, Plaquemines was pulling 3.2 bcf of gas, or almost 20% of all gas coming out of U.S. plants, LSEG data showed. A mere startup three years ago, Venture Global has grown to become the second-largest LNG exporter in the U.S. When it completes construction of CP2, its 28-mtpa export facility in Louisiana, the company will take the number one spot.

Plaquemines has been the fastest greenfield LNG plant built in the U.S., having produced its first cargo in less than three years from its initial approval.

