Alberta Drilling Opportunity – Mannville Stack – Lloydminster Area

Alsace Energy is selling a drill ready project covering two sections of Crown land in Lloydminster Field. Projections call for drilling four Mannville Stack wells (3 Lloyd and 1 Sparky). The prospect is located in east central Alberta T48 R1 W4M, and offsets Baytex, CNRL and a variety of smaller operators.

Alsace shot Proprietary 3-D seismic in 2023 across Section 18 and the results confirm structure and boundaries. The Alsace team is anticipating a high rate of success for the first Lloyd drill based on the 3-D and the vertical 10-18 log within the well trajectory, indicating 4 meters oil. Adjacent single leg horizontal wells have proven productivity and have acceptable water cuts.

The location is license ready for quick execution. Surface Lease is acquired from the private surface owner and paid for (Bonuses & Rentals paid). The county road adjacent to the surface lease has been utilized for oil hauling. The cultivated surface lands are suitable for multi-season drilling.

Offers due September 25th, 2025