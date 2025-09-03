GDM’s Second Annual Golf Charity Classic Tees Off in Support of Calgary’s Kids

Mark your calendars—GDM is delighted to announce the return of its Golf Charity Classic! On September 17, 2025, the greens of the Inglewood Golf and Curling Club will once again come alive with friendly competition, laughter, and community spirit, all in support of Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids (BB4CK).

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s sold-out tournament, anticipation is high for another unforgettable day on the course. From the moment registration opens at 7:30 AM to the final putt and prize ceremony at 3:00 PM, golfers can expect a day packed with camaraderie, great food, and a few surprises along the way (can you say speed hole?).

This year’s tournament follows a Texas Scramble/Best Ball format for both seasoned golfers and enthusiastic amateurs. Registration is $150 for individuals or $560 for a team of four, and includes:

Green fees and power cart rental

Access to the driving range

Breakfast and lunch

Individual and team prizes

At the heart of this event is a mission that matters. BB4CK works tirelessly to ensure that no child in Calgary goes hungry. Every school day, they feed more than 7,800 kids from K-12 across Calgary, partnering with schools and volunteers to make a tangible difference for these kids. By participating in the GDM Charity Classic, you’re not just enjoying a day away from the office, you’re helping fuel the future of Calgary, one lunch at a time.

Last year’s tournament sold out, drawing enthusiastic golfers and generous sponsors, raising almost $8K! A huge thank you to last year’s sponsors. Your support helped make a real impact. A double thanks for those of you returning for 2025!

Whether you’re a returning player or new to the GDM Charity Classic, we invite you to join us for a day that promises great golf, great company, and a great cause. Spots are limited, so be sure to register early to secure your place on the green.

Can’t make the tournament, we still have sponsorships available, or you can donate directly to BB4CK using a special link associated with the tournament.

Let’s come together once again to support BB4CK and make a difference in the lives of Calgary’s kids—because every swing counts.

Register now for the 2025 GDM Charity Classic!