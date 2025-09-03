Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025

Benchmark Brent crude futures have fallen in 2025 as OPEC+ increases output and amid economic uncertainty due to U.S. trade policy.
Here are some of the oil and gas companies that have announced job cuts in 2024-2025:
|Company
|Description
|Layoff/Job Cuts
|% of Workforce
|ConocoPhillips
|It will cut 20–25% of its workforce amid a broader restructuring program, Reuters reported, citing a company spokesperson.
|Unknown
|20%–25%
|SLB
|The company is reorganizing certain functions within its business and continuing to reduce its workforce, according to a source familiar with the matter and an internal email seen by Reuters.
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Chevron
|It will lay off 15% to 20% of its global workforce, the U.S. oil company said in February during an internal employee town hall meeting, according to a source familiar with the matter.
|Unknown
|15%–20%
|APA Corp
|It has cut nearly 300 employees globally in January and late February, the company confirmed to Reuters in May.
|Nearly 300
|Nearly 15%
|Halliburton
|An oil and gas workers’ union in Argentina’s oil-rich Chubut province threatened to strike in February after Halliburton laid off hundreds of workers and decided to close its local office.
|290
|Unknown
|BP
|British oil major BP will cut over 5% of its global workforce, it said in January, as part of CEO Murray Auchincloss’ efforts to reduce costs and rebuild investor confidence in the energy giant.
|7,000
|5%
|Petronas
|Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional, or Petronas, will retrench about 10% of its workforce in a restructuring exercise, its chief executive said in June.
|Unknown
|10%
|Civitas Resources
|It will reduce 10% of its workforce in a bid to enhance and streamline its organizational structure, the company said in February.
|Unknown
|10%
|Harbour Energy
|It is set to cut 250 jobs, approximately a quarter of the workforce at its UK unit based in Aberdeen, the company said in a statement in May.
|250
|Unknown
|Equinor
|Last year, it had announced plans to lay off some 20% or about 250 people from its renewable energy division after scaling down its offshore wind plans.
|250
|20%
|Shell
|Last year, Shell had announced plans to scale back its oil and gas exploration and development workforce by 20%, after deep cuts in renewables and low-carbon businesses.
|Unknown
|20%
|ExxonMobil
|Last year, it announced plans to cut nearly 400 jobs in Texas following its purchase of shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources, according to a regulatory filing.
|400
|Unknown
