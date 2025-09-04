Canada’s Strathcona buys more MEG Energy shares, to oppose Cenovus deal

Canadian oil and gas producer Strathcona Resources said on Thursday it has bought additional 6.04 million common shares of rival MEG Energy for about C$172.7 million ($124.99 million).

Strathcona now owns or controls about 14.2% of MEG’s outstanding shares, strengthening its position as a significant minority shareholder in MEG.

On Tuesday, the company had bought additional 6.66 million MEG shares for about C$190.8 million and held about 11.8% of the MEG shares.

The highest price paid for the MEG shares purchased by Strathcona on Thursday was C$28.78 per share.

Strathcona said it intends to vote against the resolution to approve the acquisition of MEG by Cenovus Energy. MEG has set October 9 for a shareholder vote on its proposed deal with Cenovus.

In August, Cenovus Energy agreed to acquire MEG in a C$7.9 billion cash-and-stock deal, after MEG’s board rejected Strathcona’s lower C$6 billion takeover bid in June.

While MEG’s board has approved the offer, it needs support from at least two-thirds of investors. The deal is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2025.

