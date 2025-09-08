Lycos Energy Inc. Announces Resumption of Drilling Operations and Participation at Peters & Co. Limited Annual Fall Energy Conference

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2025) – Lycos Energy Inc. (TSXV: LCX) (“Lycos” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it is scheduled to attend and present at the Peters & Co. Limited 29th Annual Energy Conference in Toronto, Ontario from September 9th – 11th, 2025, as well as the resumption of drilling operations. An updated corporate presentation has been posted to the Company’s website at www.lycosenergy.com.

Operations Update

Lycos is excited to confirm the resumption of its drilling operations with the drilling of its first well in mid-September in the West Lindbergh area, followed by two wells in the Moose Lake area. The Company anticipates spending approximately $10 million on its exploration and development program in the second half of 2025. Lycos will closely monitor prevailing commodity price environments and drilling results to determine further expansion of its drilling program before the end of the year.

Lycos remains committed to disciplined growth and strategic development as it strives to maximize value for its shareholders.

About Lycos

Lycos is an oil-focused, exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, operating high-quality, heavy-oil, development assets in the Lloydminster and Greater Lloydminster area.

Additional Information

For further information, please contact:

Dave Burton

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: (403) 616-3327

E: dburton@lycosenergy.com Lindsay Goos

Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

T: (403) 542-3183

E: lgoos@lycosenergy.com

Reader Advisories

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

