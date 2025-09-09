Over 2,000 New Listings on Fuelled, Including Vac Truck Liquidations and Local Power Equipment in Short Supply

CALGARY, Alberta – Fuelled, the Amazon of surplus equipment, has added over 2,000 listings to the platform so far this year. Many of the items added recently are part of packages that must go, resulting in opportunities for buyers.

Top Deals

One of the best opportunities is several trucks, generators, and structures that must be sold. All offers on these items will be considered over the next two weeks. These items can be found here, and they include 2 2024 Western Tri-Axle Semi Vac Trucks with Marcep Trailers each priced at $699,000. (pictured below)

Avoid Supply Chain Delays With Used Equipment

While the industry faces record-long lead times, Fuelled has equipment ready to move today. This has been particularly useful in the power market with transformers and turbines often not available for years. This step change in demand for power equipment is the result of electrification trends occurring in parallel with AI-driven data center demand. These supply chain delays have made used equipment increasingly appealing, and all power equipment can be found here (available Gas Turbine Power Plant, now yard stored and ready to ship, pictured below).

Major Price Drops Across Several Equipment Categories

Several critical listings and yards have recent price drops as clients clean up yards into year end and all major price drops can be found here.

REFURBISHED 46 HP Compressco/Gas Jack Compressor Package

Fuelled Partnership With Kids Cancer Care

On many of the new listings Fuelled has partnered with Kids Cancer Care to donate 1% of gross sale proceeds directly to Kids Cancer Care. This currently applies to over 30 listings on the platform. These donations will help support children and families affected by cancer, making a meaningful difference.

“Kids Cancer Care believes in a cure for every child, and care for every family. Thank you Fuelled for sharing in this vision and helping give children with cancer a fighting chance,” said Tracey Martin, CEO, Kids Cancer Care

Over 30 items, mostly Fuelled owned inventory, have been marked by Fuelled with the Kids Cancer Care badge, committing them to the program.

“This is a great opportunity to use our platform and the recent traction to support a cause that is important to all of us at Fuelled. The energy industry has always been a critical member of the community and we are lucky to be a part of that,” said Raj Singh, CEO of Fuelled.

Items designated with the Kids Cancer Care badge result in donations.

Items under the program include line heaters, compressors, flare knockouts, generators, motor control centers, tanks, storage bullets and more. One of these items is highlighted above.

You can see all the Kids Cancer eligible items available here: “Kids Cancer Care listings”.

Fuelled is the industry leader in tools for managing energy equipment with over 20,000 listings promoted internally for redeployment, over 14,000 listings across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, and over 2,000 users to create the most liquid market for complex equipment. The company is actively involved in the community and has been a long term supporter of Kids Cancer Care, historically through the Fuelled Golf Tournament in addition to initiatives such as this.

If you are an energy or infrastructure company and think you have equipment that could raise money for Kids Cancer Care please reach out. You can learn more about the Fuelled Family of Companies at www.fuelled.com/corporate.

About Fuelled

The Fuelled Family of Companies uses technology and platforms to manage, sell and disrupt. The Calgary-based technology company operates multiple online platforms, a logistics business and a modern, data-driven appraisal business. Fuelled has been listed as one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Fuelled launched in 2013.

