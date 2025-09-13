Statement: CAOEC responds to major projects announcement

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) welcomes the federal government’s announcement of the first set of major projects, a significant milestone in strengthening Canada’s economic resilience during these unprecedented times. The Association is also encouraged by the government’s recognition of the importance of future oil pipelines in positioning Canada as a global energy superpower, and we look forward to additional project announcements in the near future.

The decision to accelerate projects such as LNG Canada Phase 2 underscores the critical role of Canada’s energy sector in driving economic growth and long-term prosperity. While this announcement is an important step, the true measure of success will be shovels in the ground. Regulatory certainty must be matched with timely, tangible results. The government has laid important groundwork, but urgency is required to harness opportunities that will deliver lasting and transformative benefits — particularly in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities.

Canada is not only building vital infrastructure, but also reinforcing its energy security and promoting the long-term stability of its economy for generations to come. These projects will enable our members to contribute their expertise, highly skilled workforce, and world-class technology to deliver safe and affordable energy.

CAOEC represents energy service contractors who employ tens of thousands of hard-working women and men in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across Canada, contributing directly to the strength and reliability of our nation’s energy sector. We remain committed to working in partnership with governments, industry, and communities to advance Canada’s position as a global energy superpower.

— Mark Scholz, President & CEO, CAOEC



About CAOEC

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) represents 91 land drilling, offshore drilling, and service rig member companies on the frontlines of energy security and transformation. They operate a fleet of 372 drilling rigs and 685 service rigs in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Atlantic Canada. CAOEC’s members are varied and diverse, and include many small- and medium-sized enterprises that have been leaders in creating opportunities for young people, Indigenous communities, and middle-class workers.

