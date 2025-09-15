California lawmakers pass bill to boost oil production

Last year, California produced 119,000 barrels per day of oil and its producers supplied around 23% to refineries in the state, according to the California Energy Commission.
Two refineries that make up around 17% of the state’s gasoline production capacity are slated to close within the next year. The shutdowns, alongside other closures and refineries converted to produce renewable fuels, are expected to leave California even more dependent on costlier fuel imports that would further drive up prices. “Few issues are more politically sensitive than gas prices at the pump, and with Governor (Gavin) Newsom widely expected to run for president in 2028, rising pump prices and declining in-state production have suddenly become top of mind concerns,” said Josh Young, chief investment officer at Bison Interests.
“In response, his administration is advancing a significant policy shift aimed at streamlining new well approvals and increasing local output.”
(Reporting by Nicole Jao in New York; Editing by Nia Williams)