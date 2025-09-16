EU to propose faster phase-out of Russian energy, von der Leyen says

The European Commission will propose speeding up the phase-out of Russian fossil imports, the European Union executive’s head Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday after a call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Von der Leyen said that she had a call with Trump on strengthening joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia through additional measures.

More than three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and European Union still import billions of euros worth of Russian energy and commodities, ranging from liquefied natural gas to enriched uranium.

“The Commission will soon present its 19th package of sanctions, targeting crypto, banks, and energy,” von der Leyen wrote in a post on social media platform X.

“The Commission will propose speeding up the phase-out of Russian fossil imports,” she added.

The bloc had previously intended to end purchases of Russian oil and gas by January 1, 2028.

The U.S. has stepped up pressure on Europe to play a more robust role in helping to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump has told the EU it should impose harsh tariffs on India and China, the biggest buyers of Russian oil, and stop importing Russian energy itself.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the Trump administration would not impose additional levies on Chinese goods to halt China’s purchases of Russian oil unless EU nations first hit China and India with punitive duties of their own.

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru, Lili Bayer and Julia Payne in Brussels; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)