Why Join CEGA? Invest in Your Career, Your Network, and Professional Growth

The Canadian Energy Geoscience Association (CEGA) is dedicated to supporting energy geoscientists across Canada. For just $135 (+GST) per year, CEGA membership provides technical knowledge, professional development, networking opportunities, and a strong industry community—delivering far more than the cost of joining.

What Membership Offers

Your CEGA membership unlocks a full suite of benefits designed to help you grow professionally and stay connected:

Exclusive Discounts on Major Events

Members save $200 on CEGA Conferences & Symposiums and $135 on GeoConvention registration. You’ll also receive discounts on technical luncheons, educational courses, and field trips.

Access to Premium Technical Resources—Free

Stay informed with free access to the Bulletin of Canadian Energy Geoscience , Reservoir Magazine , and CEGA’s growing video library of recorded talks and past events.

Networking and Career Growth

Expand your network at CEGA’s social events, receptions, and sporting events. Develop new skills and recognition through a multitude of volunteer & leadership roles.

Why Join Now

This fall, CEGA is once again delivering a robust event calendars —offering members countless ways to learn, connect, and advance their careers. Upcoming highlights include:

Whether you’re looking to sharpen your technical skills, connect with peers and leaders, or access exclusive discounts, CEGA provides unmatched value and community.

A Smart Investment in Your Future

For only $135 per year, you’ll gain access to resources, connections, and savings worth many times more. Becoming a CEGA member is not just about the benefits today—it’s about investing in your career, your network, and the future of geoscience in Canada.

Join today at www.cegageos.ca and take full advantage of everything CEGA has to offer.