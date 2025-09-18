Inclusive Energy: The One-Stop Solution for Oil & Gas Producers—Immediate Equipment, Massive Inventory, and Capital Support

Inclusive Energy delivers immediate solutions through equipment availability and capital support.

Calgary, AB – September 2025

Oil and gas producers across North America are grappling with unprecedented fabrication delays, with new tank orders now backed up well into spring 2026. The surge is driven largely by falling steel prices, which have prompted producers to lock in contracts while material costs remain favorable.

Why the Backlog

Several forces are at play. The biggest driver is the drop in steel prices, which has motivated producers to lock in fabrication contracts while raw material costs remain favorable. The rush has flooded manufacturers with orders, pushing delivery schedules well past capacity.

The High Cost of Waiting

Every producer knows that downtime is lost money. Delays in securing tanks, separators, and production equipment create cascading impacts—stalling drilling programs, pushing out production targets, and inflating budgets.

Inclusive Energy: More Than an Equipment Provider

While manufacturers’ order books are at full capacity, Inclusive Energy Ltd. is stepping forward with immediate solutions. The company maintains one of the largest inventories of new, used, and refurbished tanks, separators, and production equipment in Western Canada—available today at approximately 50% of the cost of new fabrication.

“Inclusive Energy is more than an equipment provider. We are also a capital partner. For producers requiring financing to advance drilling projects or acquire new production assets, we offer a full suite of financial options, including in-house financing and rent-to-own programs. Our goal is to ensure our clients can continue developing without being constrained by long lead times or capital shortages.”

Proven Success & Lasting Partnerships

Much of Inclusive Energy’s past success comes from its ability to be flexible and to work hand-in-hand with producers to help them build and grow their businesses. This customer-first approach has resulted in a high rate of returning clients who continue to choose Inclusive Energy as their long-term partner. The company is not interested in one-off transactions—it is committed to developing strong, mutually beneficial relationships.

Inclusive Energy also has a long and proven track record of not only supplying producers with the equipment they require, but also making capital available to support their drilling programs. By combining financing and equipment as a complete package deal, Inclusive Energy ensures that clients can access everything they need to move forward with confidence and efficiency.

Turning Challenges Into Opportunities

By combining immediate equipment availability with flexible capital support, Inclusive Energy is helping producers turn a supply chain challenge into a competitive advantage.

Equipment Currently Available

Inclusive Energy maintains a wide-ranging inventory of equipment ready for immediate deployment, including:

1000 BBL insulated frac tanks (coated and non-coated)

Field ready – Clean and ready to go (60 available)

Externally insulated with internal coating option

Gauge boards

Thief Hatch

16 oz design pressure

Access ladders

1000 BBL Insulated Frac tanks exceed industry standards | Inclusive Energy

1000 BBL – Bilton Tanks (8 Available)

New/Unused tanks

Built for an MEG Energy battery facility

Four insulated, partially coated tanks available

Four non-insulated, partially coated tanks available

Custom ladders & cages

1000 BBL New Bilton Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy

1000 BBL – Brand New Custom Built (20 Available)

Brand new – built in 2024

External insulation

Internal coating

Envirovault

16 oz design pressure

Fire Tube

Access Ladder

New 1000 BBL Production & Sales Tanks | Inclusive Energy

2000 BBL tanks (2 available)

Lightly used

Externally insulated – excellent shape

Non-Coated

Access ladder

Located in Grande Prairie

2000 BBL Storage Tank – Insulated | Inclusive Energy

1100 BBL tanks – New/Unused (2 available)

Originally built for BC Government

Externally Insulated

Custom horizontal build

Ex Work – Crossfield, Alberta

1100 BBL Insulated Horizontal Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy

750 BBL tanks – New/Unused (20 available)

Externally insulated

Fire Tubes

Field ready

Ex Work – Crossfield, Alberta

750 BBL production and sales tanks | Inclusive Energy LTD

750 BBL tanks (25 available)

Lightly used

Originally built for a tank farm

Green painted exterior

Ladder and cage

Thief hatch

Ex Work – Crossfield, Alberta

750 BBL Hot Pass Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy

400 BBL – Fully Refurbished tanks (60 Available)

New external insulation and elastomer coating

New internal coating

Gauge board and thief hatch

Steam coil & access ladder

400 BBL Insulated Tanks – Refurbished 2024 | Inclusive Energy

400 BBL – Fully Refurbished double wall tanks (10 Available)

Double wall

New external insulation and elastomer coating

New internal coating

Gauge board and thief hatch

16oz design pressure

Enviovault & access ladder

Refurbished 400 BBL Double Wall Tanks | Inclusive Energy

400 BBL Refurbished White Tanks (50 available)

New painted exterior

Coated and uncoated option

Guageboard

Steam coil & thief hatch

Access Ladder

400 BBL Refurbished Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy

400 BBL Ex-Rental Tanks (20 available)

Field ready

Excellent condition

Gauge boards

Thief hatch

Access ladder

400 BBL Storage Tanks (25) | Inclusive Energy

200 BBL Double Wall Tank (12 available)

New external insulation

New internal coating

Gaugeboard

Thief hatch

Access ladder

Refurbished 200 BBL Double Wall Potable Water Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy

100 BBL Tanks – Fully Refurbished (6 available)

New external insulation

New internal coating

Gauge board

Thief Hatch

100 BBL DOUBLE WALL Storage Tank – INSULATED | Inclusive Energy

SOUR 84″ ID x 20 FT 285 psi Separator Package

Refurbished 48 inch Separator

48 inch Separator Package – Field Ready

30: OD x 10′-0 x 1335 PSI Well Headers Package

72 x 20ft 75psi Emulsion Treater 1mm BTU

Inclusive Energy is part of the Habib Group, a global leader with operations spanning banking, financial services, manufacturing, commodities, and biofuels. Backed by decades of expertise in finance, banking, and energy, the Inclusive Energy management team focuses on resource development, disciplined capital management, and value creation. The company offers investment structures and financial returns aligned with acceptable risk profiles, ensuring clients have both the equipment and financial support they need to grow.

Whether you require immediate access to tanks, separators, other production equipment or flexible financing to move projects forward, Inclusive Energy delivers the tools and resources producers need to succeed.

