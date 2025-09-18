BOE Report

Inclusive Energy: The One-Stop Solution for Oil & Gas Producers—Immediate Equipment, Massive Inventory, and Capital Support

Inclusive Energy delivers immediate solutions through equipment availability and capital support.

Calgary, AB – September 2025

Oil and gas producers across North America are grappling with unprecedented fabrication delays, with new tank orders now backed up well into spring 2026. The surge is driven largely by falling steel prices, which have prompted producers to lock in contracts while material costs remain favorable.

Why the Backlog

Several forces are at play. The biggest driver is the drop in steel prices, which has motivated producers to lock in fabrication contracts while raw material costs remain favorable. The rush has flooded manufacturers with orders, pushing delivery schedules well past capacity.

The High Cost of Waiting

Every producer knows that downtime is lost money. Delays in securing tanks, separators, and production equipment create cascading impacts—stalling drilling programs, pushing out production targets, and inflating budgets.

Inclusive Energy: More Than an Equipment Provider

While manufacturers’ order books are at full capacity, Inclusive Energy Ltd. is stepping forward with immediate solutions. The company maintains one of the largest inventories of new, used, and refurbished tanks, separators, and production equipment in Western Canada—available today at approximately 50% of the cost of new fabrication.

“Inclusive Energy is more than an equipment provider. We are also a capital partner. For producers requiring financing to advance drilling projects or acquire new production assets, we offer a full suite of financial options, including in-house financing and rent-to-own programs. Our goal is to ensure our clients can continue developing without being constrained by long lead times or capital shortages.”

Proven Success & Lasting Partnerships

Much of Inclusive Energy’s past success comes from its ability to be flexible and to work hand-in-hand with producers to help them build and grow their businesses. This customer-first approach has resulted in a high rate of returning clients who continue to choose Inclusive Energy as their long-term partner. The company is not interested in one-off transactions—it is committed to developing strong, mutually beneficial relationships.

Inclusive Energy also has a long and proven track record of not only supplying producers with the equipment they require, but also making capital available to support their drilling programs. By combining financing and equipment as a complete package deal, Inclusive Energy ensures that clients can access everything they need to move forward with confidence and efficiency.

Turning Challenges Into Opportunities

By combining immediate equipment availability with flexible capital support, Inclusive Energy is helping producers turn a supply chain challenge into a competitive advantage.

Equipment Currently Available

Inclusive Energy maintains a wide-ranging inventory of equipment ready for immediate deployment, including:

1000 BBL insulated frac tanks (coated and non-coated)

1000 BBL – Bilton Tanks (8 Available)

1000 BBL – Brand New Custom Built (20 Available)

2000 BBL tanks (2 available)

1100 BBL tanks – New/Unused (2 available)

750 BBL tanks – New/Unused (20 available)

750 BBL tanks (25 available)

400 BBL – Fully Refurbished tanks (60 Available)

400 BBL – Fully Refurbished double wall tanks (10 Available)

400 BBL Refurbished White Tanks (50 available)

400 BBL Ex-Rental Tanks (20 available)

200 BBL Double Wall Tank (12 available)

100 BBL Tanks – Fully Refurbished (6 available)

SOUR 84″ ID x 20 FT 285 psi Separator Package

Refurbished 48 inch Separator

48 inch Separator Package – Field Ready

30: OD x 10′-0 x 1335 PSI Well Headers Package

72 x 20ft 75psi Emulsion Treater 1mm BTU

Inclusive Energy is part of the Habib Group, a global leader with operations spanning banking, financial services, manufacturing, commodities, and biofuels. Backed by decades of expertise in finance, banking, and energy, the Inclusive Energy management team focuses on resource development, disciplined capital management, and value creation. The company offers investment structures and financial returns aligned with acceptable risk profiles, ensuring clients have both the equipment and financial support they need to grow.

Whether you require immediate access to tanks, separators, other production equipment or flexible financing to move projects forward, Inclusive Energy delivers the tools and resources producers need to succeed.

