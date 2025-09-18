Tamarack Valley Energy selling non-core assets in eastern Alberta for $112 million

CALGARY – Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. has signed a deal to sell a group of non-core assets in eastern Alberta to a private company for $112 million.

The assets in the Veteran Consort and Eyehill areas produce approximately 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day or about six per cent of Tamarack’s corporate production.

The company says the sale completes its transformation into a pure-play Clearwater and Charlie Lake player.

The deal also reduces the company’s asset retirement obligations by $63 million.

The agreement is expected to close in October, subject to customary closing considerations.

Tamarack says proceeds from the sale will initially be used to reduce debt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TVE)