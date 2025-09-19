Movember’s Oil Rig Rumble: Uniting Canada’s Energy Industry for Men’s Health

The energy industry knows what it means to come together to get the job done — whether it’s tackling challenges in the field or pushing innovation forward. But there’s one challenge we can’t afford to overlook: the health and wellbeing of the people who power this industry.

Across Canada, men are facing serious health risks that too often go undetected or unspoken about. For an industry where over 75% of the workforce is male, this isn’t just a health issue — it’s a workforce issue.

Research shows oil & gas workers experience higher rates of anxiety and depression than the general population.

than the general population. 1 in 8 Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 1 in 30 will die from it

will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 1 in 30 will die from it Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men aged 15-44.

is the most common cancer in young men aged 15-44. 3 out of 4 suicides in Canada are completed by men.

That’s why Movember and Canada’s energy industry created the Oil Rig Rumble — a 30-day campaign each November that combines friendly competition with life-changing conversations about men’s health.

Last year, more than 90 companies and 1,400 participants from across Canada’s energy sector raised a record $1.4 million to support Movember’s programs in mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. SECURE claimed the coveted Oil Rig Rumble trophy for the 3rd consecutive year and participating companies gained a stronger, healthier culture across their workplaces.

Why It Matters for Your Workforce

Beyond fundraising, the Oil Rig Rumble equips employees with practical health knowledge they can carry for life:

How to spot early signs of prostate and testicular cancer.

When and why to reach out for mental health support.

Tools for checking in on coworkers, friends, and family.

Confidence to have open, stigma-free conversations about wellbeing.

“Over the years, mental health has been more and more important as we need to focus and ensure men, and women, all take care of themselves. At SECURE, we are promoting Movember to reinforce awareness to our employees of the importance of mental wellness and the support we have in place for them.” Greg Filipchuk, VP of Operations at SECURE.

How to Get Involved

Joining is simple:

Rally a company team and sign up at Movember.com

Compete head-to-head with peers across the energy industry.

Take part in workplace health talks, the Oil Rig Rumble Ambassador Program , or special events like the Calgary Dodgeball Tournament

, or special events like the Calgary Dodgeball Tournament Compete for the epic trophy and the Edmonton Oilers On-Ice Experience prize

The Oil Rig Rumble is more than fundraising — it’s a chance to arm your workforce with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to take action for men’s health. If you’re looking for more information or are ready to get involved, please contact Evan.Connor@Movember.com.