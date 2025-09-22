Black Diamond Group buying Royal Camp Services for $165 million

CALGARY – Workforce housing company Black Diamond Group Ltd. has signed a deal to buy Royal Camp Services Ltd. for $165 million.

Royal Camp offers remote accommodation and catering in Western Canada.

Summit Camps, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides camp services in remote regions, primarily in British Columbia and the Yukon, while Royal Camp also has a partnership with Primco Dene of the Cold Lake First Nations.

Black Diamond says the combined company will have nearly 12,000 rooms of capacity across Canada.

The acquisition is subject regulatory approvals, including clearance under the Competition Act.

Black Diamond expects completing the deal before the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BDI)