Exxon greenlights investment for Hammerhead project in Guyana

The Hammerhead development will use a floating production storage and offloading vessel with the capacity to produce about 150,000 barrels of oil per day, Exxon said.
Exxon operates the Stabroek Block with a 45% interest. Its partners Chevron and CNOOC hold 30% and 25%, respectively.
Construction is in progress on the joint venture’s fifth and sixth projects called Uaru and Whiptail, which are expected to begin production in 2026 and 2027, Exxon said.
