CPP Investments to Acquire Stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an approximate 13% indirect equity interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners (Sempra Infrastructure) from Sempra for approximately US$3.0 billion, alongside affiliates of KKR, a leading global investment firm and an existing investor in Sempra Infrastructure.

Sempra Infrastructure is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns, and operates natural gas pipelines, power generation and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States and Mexico. The company also owns and operates more than 1,600 MW of renewable generation and a natural gas-fired power plant.

“Natural gas has an important role to play in the global energy transition, and LNG infrastructure is central to meeting rising global demand and supporting long-term transition goals,” said Max Biagosch, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Real Assets. “By strategically partnering with leading institutions such as KKR and Sempra, we are well-positioned to advance long-term value creation in a high-quality energy infrastructure platform. Sempra Infrastructure Partners plays an essential role in delivering reliable, affordable and increasingly sustainable energy solutions across North America and beyond. Through this investment, we are able to help meet that demand to deliver long-term value to the CPP Fund.”

The transaction is expected close in Q2 – Q3 in calendar 2026, subject to necessary regulatory and other approvals and closing conditions.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative strategies including in partnership with funds. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm’s length from governments. At June 30, 2025, the Fund totalled C$731.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

