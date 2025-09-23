New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Sep. 22 Sourcing Specialist (Materials & Service) PetroChina Canada Calgary
Sep. 22 Intermediate/Senior Engineer – Natural Gas Facility Roska DBO Fort St John
Sep. 19 Compensation Analyst PetroChina Canada Calgary
Sep. 19 Administrator / Warehouse Coordinator Roska DBO Edmonton
Sep. 19 Receptionist / Administrator – Maternity Leave Roska DBO Whitecourt
Sep. 17 Electrical QC Strike Group Bonnyville
Sep. 17 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Sep. 17 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Sep. 17 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Edmonton
Sep. 17 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Edmonton
Sep. 17 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 17 Junior Electrical Project Manager Strike Group Cranbrook
Sep. 17 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 17 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Sep. 17 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer