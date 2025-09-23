New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 22
|Sourcing Specialist (Materials & Service)
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Sep. 22
|Intermediate/Senior Engineer – Natural Gas Facility
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Sep. 19
|Compensation Analyst
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Sep. 19
|Administrator / Warehouse Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Edmonton
|Sep. 19
|Receptionist / Administrator – Maternity Leave
|Roska DBO
|Whitecourt
|Sep. 17
|Electrical QC
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Sep. 17
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 17
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 17
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Sep. 17
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Sep. 17
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 17
|Junior Electrical Project Manager
|Strike Group
|Cranbrook
|Sep. 17
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 17
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Sep. 17
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer