Calroc Industries – Your Trusted Partner for New & Used Oilfield Equipment

Looking for high quality oilfield equipment at competitive prices? Calroc offers a massive inventory of new, used, and rebuilt equipment — backed by decades of experience and our team’s exceptional commitment to customer satisfaction.

We specialize in equipment packages designed to meet your exact operational needs. Calroc has what you need to keep your operation running efficiently.

TANKS – All Sizes In Stock

Standard and Custom-Built Tanks

Tanks available up to 2,500 BBL

Ready for immediate delivery or build-to-spec

Slots available for new tank manufacturing in December

PUMPJACKS

Wide range of pumpjack sizes available 80-1280

Tested, field-ready, or rebuilt to spec

PUMPS

Tested, field-ready, or rebuilt to spec

Current inventory includes:

National J-100 Oilwell 334 Wheatley HP-125 Wheatley HP-100 Weatherford W300 Quintuplex Pump



ENGINES – Gas & Multi-Cylinder Models

Rebuilt | Field-Run | Core Units | Ready to Ship

Over 150 ARROW Engines in Stock Arrow C-46 Arrow C-66 Arrow C-96 Arrow C-106 Arrow VRG-330 Arrow A-42 Arrow A-54 Arrow A-62

All units available as-is, rebuilt, or packaged to your spec

Contact Us Today!

Get expert advice and fast quotes. Whether you’re buying, selling, or upgrading your oilfield equipment — Calroc has your back.

📧 larry@calroc.ca 📧 dan@calroc.ca

📞 1-403-852-0966 📞 1-403-613-7134

🌐 www.calroc.ca 🌐 www.calroc.ca