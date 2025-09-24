Oil, gas production slipped in Q3 2025, Dallas Fed survey shows

Costs among oilfield service firms rose in the third quarter compared with the second quarter, but at a slower pace. Companies expect a West Texas Intermediate oil price of $63 per barrel and a Henry Hub natural gas price of $3.30 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) at year-end 2025.
Data were collected September 10–18. Of the respondents, 93 were exploration and production firms and 46 were oilfield services firms.
