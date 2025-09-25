Rand Resources Inc.: Property Divestiture

Rand Resources Inc. (“Rand” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist the Company with the sale or farmout of its oil and natural gas interests located in the Baptiste, Gold Creek and Kaybob areas of Alberta (the “Properties”).

The Properties consist of predominantly 100% working interests in Crown mineral rights with prospective drilling locations for oil and natural gas primarily in the Montney, Duvernay, and Mannville formations.

At Gold Creek, Rand has a 100% working interest in 31 sections of land with Montney rights. These sections are highly prospective for multiple pay sequences in the Montney Formation that is within the volatile oil window. The Company believes there is recoverable reserves of as much as 900,000 barrels of liquids and 6 Bcf of natural gas per section on its Gold Creek lands.

At Baptiste, Rand has a 100% working interest in 5.5 sections of land. These lands are highly prospective for multiple pay sequences in the Mannville stack formations. The Company has identified 54 potential horizontal drilling locations over 2 development areas at Baptiste.

At Kaybob, Rand has a 100% working interest in 1.5 sections of land with P&NG rights to the Duvernay Formation. These lands are prospective for oil production from the Duvernay Formation. These lands are situated in an area with prolific land activity and offsetting development in the volatile oil window.

Further geological details of the Properties will be available in the virtual data room for parties that execute a confidentiality agreement.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is attached to this correspondence. More specific information is available at www.sayeradvisors.com. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement (copy attached).

Proposals relating to this process will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Sydney Birkett, or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.