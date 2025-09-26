Kazakhstan’s oil and condensate output rose 3% in August from previous month

Kazakhstan’s oil and condensate output rose to 8.885 million metric tons in August from 8.631 million tons in July, driven by production growth at Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak oilfields, official data showed on Friday.

The August figure translates into 2.150 million barrels per day, according to Reuters calculations.

Despite exceeding quotas set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, Kazakhstan restated its commitment to the pact, which excludes gas condensate, a type of light oil, from its production limits.

Tengizchevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan’s largest producer, reached a record output of 3.715 million tons in August, data from the Situational and Analytical Center for the Fuel and Energy Complex showed. It did not provide a breakdown for crude oil and gas condensate.

TCO declined to comment.

Kazakhstan’s oil and condensate output over January–August reached 67.389 million tons, up from 59.307 million a year earlier.

The Energy Ministry raised its 2026 target to 100.5 million tons, with most growth expected from TCO. The company plans to boost annual output to 40 million tons after completing its Future Growth Project.

Chevron owns 50% of TCO, ExxonMobil has 25%, KazMunayGaz controls 20% and Lukoil owns 5%.

