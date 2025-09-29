Energy Briefing AM – What Moved Overnight

BOE Report

September 29, 2025

What Moved Overnight

  • WTI crude oil: $64.30/bbl (−2.2%)
  • U.S. natural gas (Henry Hub): $3.15/mcf (−1.6%)
  • CAD/USD: 0.71765 (up 0.06%)

Canadian Headlines

  • MEG/Cenovus situation: Proxy advisor signals “cautionary support” for the Cenovus bid for MEG, keeping the contest in focus —
    BOE Report.

US / Global

  • Rig activity: U.S. oil & gas rig count rose for a fourth straight week to 549, the highest since June —
    BOE Report.
  • Power demand & fuels: U.S. Energy Secretary said utilities are being urged to keep coal plants online longer amid AI-driven electricity demand —
    BOE Report.